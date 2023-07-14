Broad Creek Middle School girls track and field champ

The Broad Creek Middle School girls track and field team wins the Crystal Coast Athletic Conference championship. Members of the team are, left to right, front row: Addison DeGeorge, Natlie Isaacs, Ruth Magee, Ella Richardson, Sabrina King, Alexis Triado, Sydney Paige Poole, Maisy Stephens, Aubrie Wolanski; back row: Lily Miller, Allison Waner, Victoria Salas, Evelyn Parker, Reagan Clifton, Violetta Rose Kluamann, Addison Casey, McKenna O’Kane, Leah Johnson, Zoe Georgiadis, Nora Smith, Lela Besemer, Claire Taylor, Sunny Johnson and Emmy Byrd. Not in the photo is: Hannah Grunke, Ellie Spellman, Kate Ferguson, Josi-Lyn Simmons, Abigail Phillips, Joli Rossi and coaches Jodi Boal and Julie Miller. (Contributed photo)

