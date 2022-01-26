BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys basketball team needed a bit of a break Tuesday after playing in a barnburner the night before and received it in a 75-38 triumph over Lejeune.
The Mariners (8-4 overall) moved to 3-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference after a thrilling 83-77 win over Jones Senior on Monday.
“Last night was tough, so to come in here and have a good game and play well and not be hungover from that battle was nice,” East coach Daniel Griffee said.
The Trojans overcame an early 15-point deficit on Monday and eventually took the lead in a back-and forth affair that saw the home team finally pull away late.
“We weren’t making anything and we couldn’t get in the flow,” Griffee said. “When we got in transition, we were fine, but they did a good job of stopping our transition and slowing us down. In the second half, they came out and shot really well against us.”
The teams combined for 64 points in the fourth quarter with the Mariners scoring 33 to Jones’ 31. They battled it out at the free-throw line with East going 11-for-14 in the final frame and the Trojans 11-for-15.
The Beaufort squad shot 20-for-30 on the night, while the visitors were 21-for-38.
“We got some fouls going our way and were able to get to the line, and we also made some layups,” Griffee said. “We responded every time they responded. Our press was big in the fourth quarter.”
Jones outscored the Mariners 52-50 in the second half, but it just wasn’t enough to overcome a 33-26 deficit at halftime.
The Trojans (8-4 overall) fell to 0-3 in the Coastal Plains after suffering a 52-49 loss to Southside (4-8) on Tuesday. The Seahawks are tied with Pamlico (7-7) behind East in the league standings with 2-0 marks.
Shamel Baker led the way for East with 31 points on a balanced night that saw him put up 16 in the first half and 15 in the second. Charles Matheka came through with 16 points in the second half after scoring just five in the first to finish with 21.
Amarion Shelton added 10 points in the win.
Baker went 5-for-5 from the foul line in the fourth period and finished 10-for-13, while Matheka went 6-for-9 in the fourth and ended up 8-for-11.
Djimon Jones led the Trojans with a game-high 32 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter.
The game was a welcome return for Griffee and assistant James Washington, who were out the previous week with COVID-19.
“That was our first night in the gym,” Griffee said. “All our families had COVID. (Football coach, junior varsity basketball coach) B.J. (Frazier) ran practice for us last week. We needed to keep them in shape. With three games this week, we couldn’t afford to take the whole week off.”
The Mariners will host Northside-Pinetown on Friday, winter weather permitting. The Panthers are 7-3 overall and 0-1 in the league with their lone loss coming against East on Jan. 11 in a 78-59 setback.
“We’ve got a huge one Friday,” Griffee said. “We’ve got a good team coming down, but we’ve got weather in the mix.”
The Mariners were able to prepare for Northside by not taxing themselves too much in the 37-point win over Lejeune (0-12, 0-3). They turned a 16-point halftime lead into a 35-point spread with a 19-0 run to start the third quarter.
After the Devil Pups cut the deficit to 22 early in the fourth quarter, East finished the game on a 15-0 run.
“That was fun,” Griffee said. “It was a good win. The guys were playing together, playing for each other, sharing the ball, not being selfish. You get in a game like that, it can get silly and not be good basketball, but they had fun doing it while working on some stuff and didn’t worry about just getting theirs.”
Eleven players scored for the Mariners, led by Baker with 20 and Cole Jernigan 16. Jacob Nelson added 13, and Jeremiah Stubbs eight.
Asian Martinez-Jurado led Lejeune with 10 points.
Here are results of the games:
VARSITY BOYS
Lejeune.............................. 9 13 9 7 - 38
East Carteret.................... 19 19 21 16 - 75
LEJEUNE (38) – Martinez-Jurado 10, Edeyaoch 9, A. Charles 8, D. Charles 5, Garcia 2, Highsmith 2, Kellar 2.
EAST CARTERET (75) – Baker 20, Jernigan 16, Nelson 13, Stubbs 8, Matheka 4, Bassotto 4, Gray 2, Lawrence 2, Shelton 2, Bernauer 2, Doans 2.
------------------
VARSITY BOYS
Jones Senior..................... 10 16 21 31 - 78
East Carteret.................... 19 14 17 33 - 83
JONES SENIOR (77) – D. Jones 32, Weatherington 14, J. Jones 11, Brown 9, Butler 8, Strayhorn 4.
EAST CARTERET (83) – Baker 31, Matheka 21, Shelton 10, Nelson 8, Gray 6, Jernigan 5, Morris 2.
