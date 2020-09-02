MOREHEAD CITY — Hope Mission will host its 12th annual Charity Golf Tournament with a 17-day window in the offing.
Being held at the Morehead City Country Club, this year’s tournament will be coordinated virtually due to COVID-19, with teams playing at their convenience Sept. 1-17.
The event will feature four-person teams with members allowed to play anytime. Those teams completely made up of “out of towners” can play Tuesdays and Thursdays and must schedule a tee time one week in advance. All players must check in with the MCCC pro shop prior to playing and turn in scorecards to General Manager Nick Eatmon when finished.
Prizes for first, second and third places are being offered, and place finishers will be notified and given a pro shop gift certificate.
Sponsorships and player registration forms are available at https://hopemissionnc.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Player-sponorship-form.pdf. There is one sponsorship level available that includes social media and website recognition.
Sponsorship deadline to be recognized in the club’s published material is Sept. 17. There is availability for 30 teams. Payment and registration forms must be turned in to Hope Mission prior to playing.
Profits from this event will benefit the many ministries of Hope Mission and help continue the mission of addressing needs of the poverty-stricken, homeless and substance abusers in Carteret County
Hope Mission is a 501(c)3 nonprofit ministry serving county residents through ministries of food, clothing, financial assistance, recovery from substance abuse, and shelter for homelessness. The ministry is largely financed by donations from individuals, businesses, civic groups and churches.
For more information about this event, call 252-240-2359 ext. 6, or visit www.hopemissionnc,org or https://www.facebook.com/HopeMissionofCarteretCounty/.
