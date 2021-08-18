CEDAR ISLAND — Gaib Gillikin said his social media was blowing up after Saturday night.
It’s not hard to imagine why.
The 20-year-old brought in a 51-inch drum in the Sarah James Fulcher Redfish Tournament to claim the $63,500 prize.
“It’s still blowing up right now,” Gillikin said on Monday night. “I’m averaging about 100 friend requests a day. It’s nonstop.”
The fourth annual Cedar Island event set redfish tournament world records for payout and number of entries with 604 fishermen taking part.
The Redfish World Series in Saint Bernard Parish, La., called the most prestigious redfish competition in the world, set the payout record last year with $60,000.
“It’s truly amazing watching individuals connected to the Down East community come together to make this event happen,” tournament organizer Hunter Parks said. “It’s humbling, and it’s just mind boggling.”
The family-friendly, philanthropic, catch-and-release tournament is held to honor the memory of Fulcher, who died in 2017 at age 9.
It continues to grow nearly two-fold.
Last year’s event had 391 anglers and $32,000 in prize money. The purse went up $13,000 from the 2019 event, and there were 50 more anglers.
“It’s awesome that we broke those records, but we’re not trying to be televised on ESPN,” Parks said. “This is a family event put on to help disabled children in the community. That’s what we want to do.”
The event serves as the flagship fundraiser for Another Perspective, a nonprofit organization used to raise funds for community-level projects that are inclusive, needed and promote recreation in the outdoors.
Another Perspective was launched to honor the memory of Sara James Fulcher, the daughter of James and Brooke Fulcher. Sarah James died from semilobar holoprosencephaly, an abnormality of brain development in which the frontal lobes don't properly divide into right and left hemispheres.
Monies raised by the tournament have helped build handicap-accessible, inclusive playsets at Eastern Park in Smyrna, the Davis Volunteer Fire Department and the Cedar Island Volunteer Fire Department. The playsets, named in Sarah James’ honor, allow handicapped children to play alongside other children.
Parks was quick to credit the Fulcher and Davis families – Brooke’s maiden name is Davis – as well as the family of Billy Ramsey, who both sponsor the competition and contributes greatly to the Calcutta Prize, which is named in their honor.
“The Ramsey family really stepped up their support of the Calcutta,” Parks said. “Billy and his family do a lot for us. And the Fulcher and Davis families put so much hard work, time and energy into this event.”
The tournament was captured by a younger angler for the second straight year.
Corbyn Baker, 11, took home the top prize in 2020. Gillikin wanted to enter the tournament last year but didn’t feel his boat was up to the rough conditions caused by torrential rains and high winds.
He earned the win this past weekend in his first try at the tournament, but he didn’t keep all the money to himself.
“I split it with my buddy (Ronald Sanders),” he said. “We used his boat. We had agreed before. We said if we won it, we’d split it half and half. I’ll probably put my half into savings for now.”
Gillikin caught the fish around 9 p.m. Saturday night and found out an hour and a half later he had brought in the winning fish.
“When we got him in the boat, we knew he was a big one,” Gillikin said. “We felt good about it. It’s pretty amazing. For a four-hour drum tournament, I’d say we did pretty good.”
