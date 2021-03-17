OCEAN — A strong season for the fledgling Croatan girls lacrosse team came to an end Monday with a 19-4 loss to Wake Forest in the first round of the state playoffs.
The Cougars (9-3) capped off their first full regular season with a second-place 4-2 finish in the Conference 2, earning them a No. 9 seed and a home game against No. 8 Wake Forest (11-2), the second-place team from the Conference 4.
The loss was decidedly one-sided, but that didn’t take away from the pride coach Nick Moore felt as he walked his team off the field for the last time in 2021.
“They’ve got nothing to be ashamed about,” he said. “They’ve definitely exceeded expectations for this season and score four goals in their first full season as a program says a lot.”
Wake Forest averaged a goal a minute over the first four of the contest and led 12-0 at halftime. It was a strong showing from a team surrounded by top-tier talent in a metropolitan area of the state.
“They’re a Raleigh area team, and lacrosse is a hot bed out there,” Moore said. “I think it was good for our girls to see lacrosse outside our area. That’s our first game outside of our conference. There’s a different in the speed, the quickness and the stick skills.”
The visitors led 19-1 before Croatan mounted a three-goal rally in the final five minutes.
“They didn’t give up. They fought to the end,” Moore said. “They made some good adjustments in the second half.”
Kate Wilson and Lauren Hayden each scored two goals. The late scoring surge brought the Croatan fan base back to life, eliciting loud cheers from the Cougar faithful.
“Without them, we wouldn’t be here,” Moore said. “We thank them for staying with us the whole time and cheering us on and supporting us. It was a cold season, but we got a lot of support from our fans.”
For Moore, the season’s expectations were wide open considering the Cougars only played four matches in 2020 before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They went 1-3 last season before flipping the script and giving the school its first winning girls lacrosse season.
“We didn’t know what we were going to walk into being such a young program,” Moore said. “Fourteen of our 21 are freshmen or sophomores.”
Moore believes the future is bright for his young team, which will only mature and gel with each new season.
“As long as they continue to put in the work and buy into what we’re doing,” he said, “we’ll be good to go.”
Wake Forest will move on to play No. 16 Chapel Hill (8-3) in the second round tonight.
