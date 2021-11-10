MOREHEAD CITY — The last time Richard Bailey stood on the West Carteret football field, he had helped East Carteret win the Mullet Bucket in a 28-6 contest.
That was 35 years ago.
He’ll return this Friday as the coach of Scotland County with his Fighting Scots visiting the Patriots in the second round of the 3A state playoffs.
“It’s crazy,” he said. “I never thought in a million years I would be going back to Carteret County for a football game. It’s been a long time. It might bring back some memories, no doubt.”
Bailey had two interceptions that night in 1986 to help the Mariners capture the Mullet Bucket for the first time in three years. As an East alum, he’d like to get the bucket back after the Mariners fell 48-13 in this year’s county rivalry game.
“I was kidding around with (East Carteret) coach (B.J.) Frazier, and told him I’m going to try and bring the Mullet Bucket back for us,” he said.
Instead, a trip to the third round of the playoffs will be on the line.
No. 23 seed Scotland (6-4) will make the 190-mile trip from Laurinburg on Friday to take on No. 10 seed West Carteret (8-2) as the Patriots host their first-ever second round game.
“It will be a three-and-a-half, to four-hour bus ride,” Bailey said. “That will take it out of you a little bit. Hopefully it won’t impact us too much. There may be some weather impact, though.”
The forecast calls for a 90 percent chance of thunderstorms Friday.
Bailey is no stranger to the postseason.
He previously took Jack Britt to the state final in 2004, 2008 and 2009, and then led Scotland to the state final in 2013, 2017, and 2018. His team finished as the state runner-up each time.
This year’s team may not look like state championship material, sporting a 6-4 record, but his 2018 squad made it all the way to the big game after ending the regular season with a 5-5 mark.
The 3A/4A Sandhills Conference leads to such records.
“Our conference definitely prepares us to play in the playoffs,” Bailey said. “Nobody is going to surprise us with their size and athleticism after playing in our league. You play Richmond, Pinecrest, Lee County, and even someone like Hoke County, and they have good athletes. We’re not going to be awestruck by someone we are playing.”
The Scots finished the year with three straight regular season losses, but two of those each came by one score, including a 31-25 loss to Pinecrest (8-3) and a 38-31 setback to Lee County (8-3).
“Those are two games we probably should have won, or at least had a very good chance to win,” Bailey said. “Those were very tough losses. We had over 400 yards of offense in both of those games and found a way to lose.”
Scotland outgained Pinecrest 461-222, and Lee County 455-295, but Bailey said his team has been its own worst enemy this season with turnovers, penalties and special teams miscues.
“Those have been our bugaboos the entire year,” he said. “Even Friday night when we won, we had five turnovers and 15 penalties. In the playoffs, you can’t do some of the stuff we’ve been doing and beat good football teams, and West Carteret is definitely a good football team.”
The Scots beat No. 10 seed Southern Durham (6-5) to the tune of 35-13 in the first round. Bailey said his team will have to play better to beat a Patriots team that has rattled off seven straight wins.
“Their defense is scrappy,” he said. “They’re not the biggest team we’ve played, but they are disciplined. You can tell they do what they’re coached to do. They fly around. And the biggest thing is they have been winning, and winning breeds winning. They have a team that believes they can win, and they’re playing like it.”
Bailey expects to see plenty of familiar faces Friday night. His boyhood best friend, Scott Lewis, has a daughter on the West cheerleading team. Another one of his closest friends is West assistant coach John Thomas, who served as Bailey’s defensive backs coach at Jack Britt.
“I should have some family and friends in the stands,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it.”
