It seemed like we went forever without sports.
Now it seems like we have all of them.
We had a sports equinox both Thursday and Sunday.
This occurs when all four major sports – NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL – play on the same day. According to FiveThirtyEight, there had been 21 instances in history.
All of those had taken place in October or Novem-ber.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic delaying the MLB season and suspend-ing the NBA and NHL sea-sons, a sports equinox could happen a whopping six more times in September alone.
By comparison, there had been seven in the last nine years after occurring only four times from 2001 to 2010. It didn’t happen at all between 1986 and 2000.
The sports equinox on Thursday was no ordinary one.
According to USA To-day’s For The Win, it quali-fied as a mega-equinox, because in addition to the four major pro sports, MLS, WNBA, college football, US Open (tennis) and the PGA Tour also had events scheduled.
Of course, plenty of soc-cer was also played that day, including UEFA Europa League Qualifying, Brazili-an Serie A and French Ligue 1, just to name a few.
If that wasn’t enough for you, that day also included the 12th stage of the 21-stage Tour de France.
This past weekend con-tinued the jam-packed schedules.
On Saturday, among many options, you could have watched college foot-ball, MLB, the Los Angeles Lakers eliminating the Hou-ston Rockets from the NBA Western Conference semifi-nals, 22-year-old Naomi Osaka winning her second U.S. Open in two years, Brad Keselowski dominat-ing the NASCAR second playoff race at Richmond Raceway, and English Premier League Soccer.
Somehow, Sunday was even better.
You could have watched the NFL opening weekend, the Denver Nuggets evening the NBA Western Confer-ence semifinal series at three games apiece with the Los Angeles Clippers by overcoming a 19-point def-icit to win 111-98, Dominic Thiem becoming the first man in 71 years to win the U.S. Open final after drop-ping the opening two sets thanks to an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker, Chicago Cubs righty Alec Mills throwing MLB’s second no-hitter of the season in a 12-0 victory over the Milwau-kee Brewers, and Albert Pujols hitting his 660th ca-reer home run, tying the Los Angeles Angels slugger for fifth on the all-time list with Willie Mays.
This upcoming weekend will be more of the same.
In addition to college football, NFL, and MLB, the PGA holds the second of its major championships with the U.S. Open at Winged Foot, the NBA will have its conference finals, the NHL may be starting its Stanley Cup final, and the Tour de France enters its final three stages.
As we end September, the NBA and NHL will hold their finals, tennis will move to the French Open and NASCAR will hold its playoff race at Las Vegas.
And to think, in the first three months of the pan-demic, the sports highlights included the NFL Draft in March, and in May, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning taking part in The Match: Champions for Charity, which raised $20 million for coronavirus re-lief.
There was a time in April and May when watching The Last Dance documen-tary on ESPN chronicling Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls passed for the only sports on televi-sion.
