MOREHEAD CITY — The Sports Center of Morehead City will be operating a brand-new summer camp this year.
Running June through August, the gym’s camps will offer kids age 7 to 12 options for basketball, soccer, volleyball, swimming and traditional camp.
The official camps are a spinoff of the health club’s experimentation with camps in previous years.
“We have been exploring the possibility of expanding our youth camps for some time,” program director Alana Counts said. “We feel like kids activities and camps fit within our mission.”
When school resumed in the fall during the COVID-19 pandemic, with other camps and programs being canceled, Sports Center looked to provide a single-day camp each Wednesday, a virtual learning day in the state’s hybrid system.
“Power play was one of our fall programs, and it was really successful,” Counts said. “It helped pave the way to planning more programs.”
The camps this summer will run as follows: basketball, June 14-28 and June 28-July 2; soccer, June 21-25 and July 26-30; volleyball, July 5-9 and July 19-23; swim conditioning (ages 11-16 only), June 7-11; traditional camp, July 12-16 and Aug. 2-6.
The camps have been designed to prioritize health and will used guidance from health experts and the CDC to minimize the risks of COVID-19 related illnesses.
Those health and safety measurements will be a lower staff to child ratio, social distancing when possible, frequent handwashing and sanitation stations, strict check-in and check-out policies, daily temperature checks and health screenings.
Camps will be limited to 20 kids with an instructor for every 10. Staff will be required to wear face coverings when indoors and when unable to maintain 6 feet of distance outdoors. Campers are encouraged to wear face coverings as well.
“We have been planning to expand our kids programs for a while now,” Counts said, “but I think now it’s even more important that we keep our kids active. So many programs and camps have been closed, leaving our kids with less social activities. Our goal is to be able to provide the community and kids a safe place to come, learn and above all have fun.”
The classes will be taught by certified instructors, many of whom already have strong sports ties to the community. Ex-Harlem Legends member Dexter Williams, who has run a basketball camp annually through the gym, will be the instructor for the basketball camp, East Carteret volleyball coach Mickey Putnam will teach the volleyball camp and Croatan swim coach Mikaela Worsinger will run the swim conditioning camp.
Sports Center trainer Dylan Slotterback will run the soccer camp, and Performance Zone founder and gym trainer Grant Kelley will operate the traditional camp alongside Counts.
“We are really lucky to have access to some really great coaches,” Counts said. “Most of the coaches are already part of the Sports Center ‘family’ in some capacity.”
Each sports-specific camp will focus on a mix of fundamentals and strength and conditioning.
“These camps were designed to challenge the athlete as a whole,” Counts said. “Meaning, we want to give them the skills and drills specific to the sport, as well as the strength, speed and agility that is equally important for a well-rounded athlete.”
She added, “So, we have designed these camps with this in mind. Two hours of skills and drills with qualified coach and two hours with Grant, our certified strength and conditioning coach. It’s a dual approach to each sport.”
The traditional camp will feature free-choice activities such as arts and crafts, camp games like four-square and capture the flag, outdoor pool games.
For more information, can contact the camp director alana@sportscentermorehead.com.
