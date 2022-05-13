CHOCOWINITY — The East Carteret girls soccer team had no trouble in 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference play this season, outscoring opponents 38-0.
The Mariners went 4-0 with sweeps over Lejeune and Southside. They defeated Lejeune 9-0 on Monday and then shut out Southside 11-0 on Wednesday to take both matches by mercy rule.
“We ended our conference play in a very emphatic way and sealed our conference championship,” East coach Antonio Diaz said. “Our team’s performance in this conference has been remarkable, undefeated, but even more important, we have kept clean sheets all throughout these four games with a goal differential of plus-38.”
East finished 6-3-2 overall and went 6-0-1 in its last seven games.
Tiana Staryeu posted two goals and two assists against Southside (7-9-5, 1-3 league), while Kenliana Dixon scored two goals. Sydney Roberson and Sami Mason each put up a goal and assist.
Caroline Harrison, Charlotte Bickley, Cate Wolf, Kayla Foster and Samantha Lewis rounded out the goal scorers. Adrianna Seder had an assist.
Roberson secured a hat trick against Lejeune (2-7-2, 1-3 league).
Dixon scored one goal and dished out three assists. Staryeu notched one goal and posted two assists.
Mason added a goal and assist.
Kendalyn Dixon, Ashlyn Burney and Seder contributed the other three goals.
