Scotland coach Richard Bailey may have said it best about Jamarion Montford after the second-round football matchup with West Carteret.
“That 23, I don’t know how he does it,” he said. “I don’t know how he doesn’t cramp up. I would need an IV at halftime the way he plays. Unbelievable job by him. Obviously, he’s in great condition.”
Montford wasn’t only the best quarterback in the county – it was his first time playing the position – but he was also its best defensive back.
His impressive two-way play helped the Patriots produce one of the best seasons in the school’s 58-year history.
West won its first conference championship since its first year as a program in 1964 and captured the title in undefeated fashion with a 5-0 mark.
The Patriots also won just their fourth playoff game ever and hosted a second-round game for the first time. They went 8-3 to finish with the second-most wins in a season in program history, trailing only the 2010, 2011 and 2014 teams that each won nine games.
Montford threw for 1,420 yards and 14 touchdowns, and ran for 777 yards and 10 scores. He also had 100 yards receiving and three touchdowns. He returned 14 punts for 279 yards and a touchdown as well. On defense, he racked up 17 pass breakups and returned two interceptions for touchdowns to go with 50 tackles.
