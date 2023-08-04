BEAUFORT — It's been a rough six seasons for the East Carteret boys soccer team.
Coach Antonio Diaz hopes a strong group of younger players can help turn things around as he enters his 19th season at the helm.
Ten of the 17 on the roster are underclassmen.
“We are very young,” Diaz said. “We lost seven seniors last year and only have three this year.”
The Mariners went 2-13 overall and 2-2 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference in 2022 to continue a string of six consecutive seasons finishing under .500 overall.
Six freshmen have shown up to help break that streak. Those include Sammy Humphries, Jonathan Sanchez, Angus Murray, John Thomas Govoni and Kurtis and Kaleb Giroux.
“We hope we can build around them,” Diaz said. “They’re an enthusiastic group. They take it very seriously and seem to be committed. I hope their lack of experience will be made up for by enthusiasm.”
Sophomores include Sawyer Devan, Joshua Hernandez, Morgan Majors and Ayush Malhotra.
“We’ve only had a few practices, but Sawyer has shown tremendous improvement so far,” Diaz said.
Liam Harding highlights a four-member junior class.
“His commitment, athleticism and physicality are big,” Diaz said. “He brings so many positives to the team. He could be a team captain.”
Keven Sanchez, Cohen Moody and Noah Cauley are the only seniors on the squad.
East will play a 12-game nonconference slate that includes 11 contests versus 3A teams.
“Our schedule will be tough,” Diaz said. “It’s mostly 3A schools, Onslow County schools.”
Jones Senior will field a team this season, giving the Coastal Plains Conference four teams, including Southside, Lejeune and East.
“That is good news,” Diaz said. “That gives us two more games, and the more games the better because the younger players need the experience.”
The Mariners will begin the season on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at home versus Dixon.
