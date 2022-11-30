MOREHEAD CITY — The only state champion from a county swim team last season came from West Carteret’s 200-yard freestyle relay team.
The quartet of Cameron Johnson, Cooper Law, Colton Ellis and Briggs Cloutier clocked in at the impressive time of 1 minute, 31.99 seconds.
Three of the four return this season with Cloutier graduating.
“The boys won that state ring last year and they know it’s possible, so they’ve hit the ground running,” Taylor Wilson said as she enters her sixth season as the West coach. “They are planning and trying to figure out what events they can win a state ring in this year.”
Last year’s group didn’t just win a state title, but did so in commanding fashion. The quartet beat out the rest of the field by almost a full minute. They shaved off 24 seconds from their preliminary time of 1:32.23 and also finished nearly two seconds faster than their 3A east regional winning time of 1:33.89.
Cloutier’s absence would normally leave a huge hole in the lineup – he was named the News-Times Swimmer of the Year after garnering 11 postseason medals – but the Patriots receive a welcome infusion of talent in Sam Johnson, brother of Cameron.
“He is a force as a freshman,” Wilson said. “Sam has some real speed.”
In addition to the Johnson brothers and Ellis and Law, the boys team also returns Braxton Morris. First-year swimmer Sam Suggs has been a welcome addition.
“He’s a lacrosse player that Colton recruited, and he’s working out really well,” Wilson said. “He’s never swam before, but he’s in our top relays because he’s working hard.”
The boys nearly earned a regional runner-up finish as a team, falling just four points behind First Flight to take third. West scored 259 points to the Nighthawks’ 263. Croatan won the meet with 351.
Croatan also outlasted the Patriots in the 3A Coastal Conference, putting up 172 points to West’s 152.
Now both squads return most of their rosters, setting up heavyweight battles at the conference, regional and state meets.
“It’s going to be pretty intense,” Wilson said. “It always is between us.”
And just like Croatan, the Patriots’ girls team is in rebuilding mode after losing key swimmers such as Stella Higgs from a regional runner-up squad.
Freshman Adeline Cloutier paced West’s attack with three victories and a second-place finish, but she transferred following the season after collecting the News-Times Swimmer of the Year.
“We lost Addie, which was hurtful,” Wilson said. “That really hurt. We were expecting to lose Briggs, he had to graduate, but her moving to Florida was unexpected.”
Cloutier combined to collect 11 medals among conference, regional and state meets.
The girls finished as the conference runner-up in addition to the regional runner-up and did so with a six-member team. This year’s team has more than doubled with 14 on the roster.
“Sometimes at these meets, it can be a numbers game, and that will help us this year with the girls,” Wilson said. “We have the numbers. Now we just have to put in the work. We have some girls who are very athletic, but they are new to swimming.”
Ashlyn Lewis and Chloe Avon return to lead the young West club.
“There are no seniors on the girls team,” Wilson said. “It’s mostly freshmen and sophomores. It’ll be tough now, but in the long run, we’ll be OK.”
