MOREHEAD CITY — The county was well represented in the recent release of the winter all-conference awards by the 3A Coastal Conference and 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
A total of 13 awards were handed out with Croatan leading the way with nine, West Carteret following with six and East Carteret collecting one.
Here is a breakdown of those honors.
Croatan
The Cougars swept the swimming awards with Mikaela Edge getting Coach of the Year for both the boys and girls teams, Will Barker taking the boys Swimmer of the Year and M.J. Klaumann taking the Girls Swimmer of the Year.
Edge led both teams to a sweep of the inaugural Coastal 8 Conference championships. Both teams dominated with the boys winning by 80 points and the girls by 60.
Barker joined with Colby Loveless, Jack McCabe and Matthew McCray to capture the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 40 seconds and claimed the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:32. Barker also finished first in the 100-yard butterfly in 52.32 and took the top spot in the 100 backstroke in 54.18.
Klaumann clocked in at 26.65 in the 50-yard freestyle and 1:04 in the 100-yard butterfly to take those events. She teamed with Teal Edholm, Avah Beikirch and Ally Roth in two relays with those four winning the 200-yard freestyle in 1:52 and the 400-yard freestyle in 4:07.
The Cougars swept the girls basketball awards with Andrew Gurley getting Coach of the Year and Kelly Hagerty grabbing Player of the Year.
Gurley led the team to one of the best seasons in school history.
The year included a 25-3 record, a 21-game winning streak, a regular season conference championship, the first conference tournament title in 12 years and the first trip to the third round of the playoffs in 11 years.
Hagerty led the way with 15.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.
The Cougars swept Coach of the Year awards in boys and girls track and field.
Andy Bulfer led the boys team to a league championship by 44 points, while Rico Quispe led the girls team to a conference title by 112.5 points.
A.J. Matas earned Field Athlete of the Year. He won the shot put with a push of 41 feet, 3.25 inches and claimed second in the high jump with a 5-02 leap.
Avah Beikirch was the Track Athlete of the Year. She earned two wins, taking the 1,600 meters in 5:46.90 and the 3,200 meters in 13:25.41.
West Carteret
Kevin Smith was named the Coastal Conference Coach of the Year after leading the wrestling team to the league’s regular season and tournament championships.
J.J. Williams was the boys basketball Player of the Year. He led the team to its second straight conference title and first undefeated run through league play since 1984. The senior point guard averaged 18.5 points, 5.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 steals.
West swept Swimmer of the Year honors.
Sarah Prosser captured the award on the girls side, while William Coles took home the boys award.
Prosser won four golds at the conference championship meet.
She clocked a time of 26.36 to win the 50-yard freestyle and added a victory in the 100-yard freestyle in 59.82.
Prosser joined Ryan Knowles, Stella Higgs and Hayden Pittman to triumph in the 200-yard medley relay in 2:05.95. That quartet also grabbed the top spot in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:56.78.
Coles captured the 100-yard freestyle with a 54.70 clocking. He also won the 50 freestyle in a time of 23.40.
Coles joined Cooper Law, Colton Ellis and Lukas Taylor to check in with a winning time of 1:46.47 in the 200 freestyle relay, and teamed up with Kai Taylor, Law and Ellis to finish second in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:59.54.
Jenna Reiter garnered Track Athlete of the Year after winning three league titles. She took the 1,000 meters in 3:18, the 1,600 meters in 5:58.80 and the 3,200 meters in 12:47.
Billy Crawford collected Field Athlete of the Year on the boys side. He won the shot put with a 39-7 push.
East Carteret
Andralyn Livingston earned the Track and Field Athlete of the Year in the Coastal 8 Conference.
She won three events, taking the long jump with a leap of 15-9, timed in at 7.36 seconds in the 55 meters and toed the line first in the 300 meters in 44.0.
