To paraphrase the iconic Gaelic fish monger, Molly Malone, “munchers and crunchers alive, alive oh.”
Over the weeks, I’ve written about sheepshead with their impressive teeth and black drum with their pebble-like structures meant to crunch and crush. Now I’ll add to that a lesser-known target species of cruncher, the tautog.
The tautog (Tautoga onitis), also known as the blackfish, is a species of wrasse native to the western Atlantic Ocean from Nova Scotia to South Carolina, and like the other munchers, they sport dental apparatus, like human teeth, to crunch all sorts of crustaceans along with their thick rubbery lips. Their habitat is hard structure – rocks, reefs, wrecks and docks that sport crunchables from a few feet to a few hundred feet in depth.
Like the other crunchers, they have a long and prosperous lifetime, some living over 30 years. A 10-pounder may be 15 years of age and a rare 20-pounder over 30 years. They spawn offshore in late spring. Their unusual name comes from the Narraganset Indians.
Like the sheepshead, which have a reputation of being bait stealers and hard to catch, ditto for the ’tog. And like sheepshead and black drum, living among rocks and other debris, and many a terminal fishing gear has been lost targeting these fish. Their menus include various crabs (green and fiddler crabs and sand fleas), mollusks (clams and mussels), shrimp and sandworms. Tackle is simple since the habitat is a menace, with a bank (not pyramid) sinker and a couple sharp hooks above the sinker in a high-low rig, all tied with 30- to 50-pound test mono with your main line 20- to 30-pound braid.
Like with sheepshead, when to set the hook is key to hooking the fish. The initial feel or “scratching” you feel is the tautog crushing the bait, but wait until you feel a real tug to set the hook. Once hooked, these fish will head for the rocks or hard shelter, so you have to pull quickly to avoid this, or kiss your fish and terminal tackle goodbye. Again, like with sheepshead and other crustacean feeders, they are excellent table fare with a mild, sweet taste. Their firm flesh also makes them great stock for chowders.
Fall and winter are good times to target these fish here in North Carolina, with locations like the Morehead City Port wall, Cape Lookout and Fort Macon rock jetties, the nearshore artificial reefs, and especially out of Bogue Inlet, the popular rock ledges are prime habitat to find ’tog, even in the summer. Currently, there are a few reports of tautog being caught at the Cape Lookout Rock Jetty. A not so local hot spot for ’tog currently is the recently opened Bonner Bridge Fishing Pier, which is the southern remnants of the old Bonner Bridge.
So now, how big is big? The world record tautog, 28 pounds, 13 ounces, was caught in January 2015 by Ken Westerfeld off of Ocean City, Md.
We are always looking for late season and winter options, and there is probably no better location than the Cape Lookout Rock Jetty and environs.
Current reports show a real cornucopia of fish being caught, so here goes…red drum, black drum, sheepshead, puffers, sea mullet, blues, big gray trout, small specks, sea bass and still some false albacore. There were also some albies around Barden Inlet, just inside the “hook.”
This time of year, we expect to still find speckled trout along the surf, but so far this fall, they have been totally MIA, except for a few undersized spike specks. We probably need some cold weather to drop water temperatures and maybe some serious rain to push salt lime down creeks and rivers. And where was the surf red drum action? Also MIA. There is still a decent sea mullet, puffer and black drum action along the surf. Good locations include Iron Steamer Pier access in Pine Knoll Shores and in Emerald Isle at the 3rd Street public access.
Over the weekend I worked one of the Bogue Sound creeks, usually my staple for offseason speckled trout, and all I got was as many limits of juvenile spike specks as I wanted and one small bluefish.
None of the specks was bigger than 12 inches, and all were returned to the creek. I was using a plastic Halo Shrimp on a cork and got many short hits since the fish were so small. I also got several hits on the Day-Glo orange cork as I worked the bait along in short twitches.
As far as the other local creeks, if you can rely on the number of cars and trucks parked along the road, there must be keeper fish at Gayles and Broad creeks along Highway 24 and Pelletier Creek on Highway 58. I’ll have to check them out to see if there are really keeper fish there or just a parking problem.
Inside, the red drum are schooling up, the black drum are still biting, the specks are still hungry, but there are more small spike specks showing up among the keepers.
Now for some specifics from the piers:
Oceanana Pier reports sea mullet and some spots at night, puffers in the daytime. The pier is now closed for the season (252-726-0863).
Bogue Inlet Pier has BIG puffers, small flounder, some sea mullet in the daytime much more at night. The pier is closed for the season (252-354-2919).
Seaview Pier reports sea mullet, puffers, blues, black drum and little specks. The pier will remain open through the winter for the next couple weeks until a bit after sunset, then go to a daylight schedule (910-328-3172).
Surf City Pier reports blues, spots, small trout and black drum. The pier is now closed until spring, so this is my final report on it until then (910-328-3521).
Jolly Roger Pier reports sea mullet, BIG puffers, black drum and acres of blues on the surface. Interestingly, if you can get through the ravenous blues, there are keeper trout on the bottom sucking up the scraps left by the messy feeding blues. The pier intends to stay open throughout the winter, only closing on bad weather days (800-633-3196).
I also saw a report from Johnnie Mercer’s Pier in Wrightsville beach where they were catching late season Atlantic bonito.
Finally, the bluefin tuna bite is on, with fish 450 to 900 pounds being brought to the scales. Wow, not for me!
