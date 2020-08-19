PELETIER — I arrived at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway for my ride-along around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
It’s a new service for the short track, but one I was excited to experience. The sun was high when I walked through the gates, but the heat felt right in an arena dedicated to black asphalt and cars that run red-hot on 20-mile sprints around the four-tenths of a mile circuit.
I came through the empty turnstile that was full of socially distanced people just a few nights prior. It felt like the seats could be full again in a moment’s notice. The energy of crowds come and gone has left a permanent mark on the facility, once the site of a go kart race track run by the industry-renowned Watson.
The renovated facility is run by Bob Lowery who met me at pit row near one of the many garages filled with late model stock cars, street stock race cars, mini stocks and legends. He pointed over to a garage with a red, white and blue stock car as he walked over to say hello.
I got a good look at the car – it’s an old Cup car, a fifth generation “Car of Tomorrow” that dominated NASCAR tracks circa 2011. It looked every bit like what I’ve seen on TV, which isn’t much but enough to know the difference between something meant to drive the family around and something meant to spike your pulse.
I snuck a quick look inside the cockpit, and my eyes got lost in a maze of buckles, bars and bare metal. I saw two seats and a steering wheel, but everything else looked unfamiliar and fascinating.
The driver, Steve Austin, came around and introduced himself. He told me he’s been driving for 40 years. I trusted him. Austin said he needed to make a few tweaks on the car, so I wandered around the garage, taking a look at all of the racing memorabilia scattered on the walls and ceilings. A conversation about short-track racing struck up between Andy Marquis, director of media relations at the track, and Scott Benford, father of driver Scotty Benford.
When the car was ready, Benford handed me a slightly-worn, fire-retardant jacket to put on. The jacket looked like it belonged in the garage I was standing in. Good, a jacket that’s been used before means it’s kept others safe. I knew it would do the same for me.
Marquis handed me a helmet. It was black, clean and heavier than I expected. I stuffed the thing on my head in one swift motion like I was in eighth-grade football again. My ears were bent over, but I didn’t care. I got the thing on, and that’s where it was staying.
Jacket on and helmet secure, I climbed through the approximately 30- by 50-inch window into the cockpit, gripping the roll bar as I squeezed through, doing my absolute best not to make a fool out of myself. Sure, look at me, I climb through car windows all the time.
Once inside, the guys took over. I sat like a mannequin while Benford fed the U-shaped HANS (Head and Neck Support) device through the window and around my neck, fastening it to my helmet. It never restricted my neck movement to look at everything, but I later Googled the device and read that it keeps a driver’s head from whipping left and right in a crash. Good to know.
The racing seat already swallowed me up, but the five-point harness took away any wiggle room. The buckles were cumbersome, fit for experienced hands, so I sat back and let them take care of everything. Apart from feeling like a 2-year-old being buckled in, it gave me every sense of security I could ask for inside of a 3,500-pound race car. Someone fastened the window net to my side, and we were ready to go.
We pulled out of the garage, and the sunlight splashed across the windshield. I barely noticed, lost in the low-rumbling growl of the Vortec engine situated in the trunk behind us. We left pit row and neared the entrance to the track. I pressed the record button on my phone and gripped it firmly with two hands, trying my best to resist the popping motion limbs tend to have inside a grumbling cage of metal.
Mr. Lowery graciously allowed me to take video of the viewpoint from inside the car while Austin took a few warmup laps. I understood the need to put the phone away during the real laps. One slip and my Motorola could go flying who knows where in the car or jettison out the window. Another Android bites the dust.
I barely felt the tiny turns as the car zig-zagged along the asphalt, allowing Austin to scuff and scrub the tires in preparation for high speeds around the track. When my video was finished, I gave him a thumbs-up and tucked my phone under my thigh. The time for parade laps was finished.
We rolled past the start line, and I felt Austin punch the throttle with nothing but clean air and open road in front of us. The tires bit the asphalt and the engine roared to life as smoke filled the rearview mirror, and Austin gunned it toward the first turn. Just as quickly as the momentum of the quick acceleration had pushed me back into the snug confines of my race seat, the brakes lurched me back out of it, my body pressed firmly against the harness as we turned toward the straightaway.
Austin really opened the engine up on the chute, giving my body a full spectrum of G-force sensations. The push-and-pull effect of the turns and straightaways became a blur as Austin expertly blended downshifts and late braking around the eight-degree banks on wide, sweeping corners and top-end acceleration on the short-lived bee lines.
On the last lap, smoke swirled into the cabin as Austin burnt rubber cutting into the first turn. He punched the throttle one more time and rode the rails around the second and third turns toward the finish line. My laps were over, but I could still feel the lingering G-force effects throughout my body.
We got back on pit row, and the car slowed to a crawl before stopping in front of the garage. The HANS device got pulled off and I climbed out of the cockpit, feeling the jelly in my legs and flutters still in my stomach. I pulled the helmet off and couldn’t help but smile, already wondering when I’d get the chance to experience that feeling next.
“It’s a bucket list item,” Lowery explained to me about the ride-along service. “Everyone has been to a race, but very few people have had the opportunity to experience it on the track. These cars are built with just one seat. But these (ride-along) cars are outfitted for a driver and a passenger. You can feel the horsepower and the raw power for yourself.”
The service cost is $29.99 for 3 laps, $49.99 for five laps and $99.99 for 10 laps. For context, a ride-along experience at an official NASCAR track is $150 for three laps. Organizers say this is the only track east of Raleigh that offers such a ride-along program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.