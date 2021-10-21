PINEY GREEN — The West Carteret boys soccer team snapped a two-game skid on Tuesday with a 3-2 overtime victory at White Oak.
The Patriots (9-5-1 overall) draw even with Swansboro for second place in the 3A Coastal Conference with a 4-3 record. They put up 2-0 losses to Croatan and Richlands before beating White Oak in extra minutes. Their last win was 3-1 over White Oak on Oct. 7.
In the rematch with the Vikings (4-13-1 overall, 0-6-1 conference), both teams scored their regulation goals in the first half.
Jordan Johnson put in West’s first goal off an assist from Ryan Duncan. Rob Cummings scored the second goal on a penalty kick. In overtime, Parker Wood sent a long throw into the box, Cummings flicked it towards the net on a header, and Jake Bradley finished the goal with a volley.
Jake Bradley slotted the game-winner off a pass from Cummings.
White Oak’s goals were from Tanner Farner and Alex Ramson with assists from Oscar Centeno and Jaden Hilliard.
Patriot keeper Matthew Roberts finished the match with three saves.
West will host Swansboro (9-8 overall) tonight for the right to outright second place in the conference standings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.