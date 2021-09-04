BEAULAVILLE — The Croatan boys soccer team put together its first win streak of the season last week with wins over Clinton and East Duplin.
The Cougars defeated East Duplin 4-1 on Tuesday to improve to 3-2 overall and move the Panthers to 3-3-1.
Croatan scored a pair of goals in each half to win the nonconference match. All four goals came from a different player. Those were Garrett Boucher, Danny Metcalf, Eli Simonette and Alex Amato.
Amato had two assists and Metcalf dished one.
East Duplin’s goal came from Leo Venegas off an assist from Javire Arevalo.
In the net, Croatan keepers Anthony Coppa and Eugene Wilson both stayed busy with four saves apiece. Coppa gave up the goal in the first half.
The Cougars will play at New Bern (1-3) on Tuesday, then they take 11 days off before playing at Havelock (0-5) on Saturday, Sept. 18.
