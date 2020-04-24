BEAUFORT — Whenever East Carteret student-athletes return to school, they will have tennis courts on campus for the first time in five years.
The Mariners tennis team has practiced at the Randolph Johnson Park public courts off Cedar Street and Carteret Avenue, which is six miles away from East. Its home courts became unplayable due to extensive damage.
“It’s going to be a nice break for the parents, not having to drive everywhere,” Mariners coach Nick Theuner said.
The team already travels to Newport to play home matches at Fort Benjamin Park, which is 17 miles from East via Highway 70 and 20 miles via Mill Creek Road.
All three county high school teams, including West Carteret and Croatan, play home matches at Fort Benjamin thanks to the convenience of the six-court park.
There are three courts on each high school campus.
Randolph Johnson Park features two courts, creating problems this season for a huge East team.
“We had 20 kids, so we had to run two practices, from 4 (p.m.) to 5:15 (p.m.) and 5:15 (p.m.) to 6:30 (p.m.),” Theuner said. “Three courts are nice. I can run 20 players with no problem. I don’t have to split up practices.”
Practicing at Randolph Johnson also created problems due to the public park.
“If people were there playing, you waited,” Theuner said.
Money to fix the courts came about after a capital project of the board of education.
Jeff McCann, owner of Jack’s Waterfront Bar in Morehead City, repaired the courts.
McCann, a Harkers Island native, became an expert on tennis courts growing up working for his father, Jack, who founded the tennis court construction company Calico Racquet Courts Inc. in 1970 and built the Spooner’s Creek Racquet Club in Morehead City.
“It’s awesome,” East athletic director Daniel Griffee said. “They look really good. Jeff did an awesome job. He started in February, took all the fencing down, took everything out, pressure washed it, filled the cracks, took out the weeds, came back and put the new equipment up, painted it, limed it, put the new fencing up. It was great.”
Griffee said the new courts also provide plenty of opportunities not limited to tennis for the school’s physical education teachers.
“You can do volleyball stuff, floor hockey, lots of different games,” he said.
In a cruel bit of irony, East has tennis courts for the first time in five years, but there is no one there to play on them thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association has suspended the spring season until May 18, but the tennis season is over. The Mariners’ last regular season game would have taken place Thursday.
“We were off to a good start,” Theuner said. “We were 3-1. I think we would have been pretty decent. Just about the time we got courts, the season went bye-bye.”
