I was reading an oldish article on the black drum by a late friend and fishing writer, Jeff Weeks, which ended with, “And please don’t call them sheepshead!”
Which of course reminded me of the iconic line in the hilarious movie “Airplane” by Leslie Nielsen “…Yes and don't call me Shirley.”
As juveniles, black drum, biggest of the sciaenids, are often mistaken and confused with sheepshead since they both have vertical black stripes and are both munchers and crunchers so often found feeding on the same crunchy foods in the same locations (Locations…again).
As with all the sciaenids except mature sea mullet, they produce that iconic drumming sound by rapping a muscle against their swim bladder. This is important in male mating activity used to find an appropriate female often in dingy murky waters, and the sound can be heard long distances, even above the water.
The black drum has a short, stocky body but no tail spot like red drum. As mentioned, the juvenile black drum has distinctive four to five vertical black bars, like sheepshead, but unlike the sheepshead, the drum’s stripes fade to gray with age. Also, like other drums, there are two dorsal fins, whereas sheepshead only have one spiny dorsal fin. Black drum also have chin barbels and spines in lower fins.
A few years ago, new regulations were instituted in North Carolina to boost the declining stocks of this fish, which have been known to reach weights in excess of 100 pounds. The new regs include a slot limit of 14 to 25 inches, a creel limit of 10 fish per day, and one of those fish may be over the 25-inch slot maximum.
Prior to these new regulations, one would often see juvenile spot-sized fish less than a year in age go into coolers. These fish rapidly get to legal size probably into their third year on and grow to 40 or 50-plus inches in their 40th and 50th years. It didn’t take long to observe the positive effect on recreational landings with both numbers increasing noticeably and their average size as well.
These days, the black drum can be a reliable staple of inshore fishing, with many of them between 1 and 10 pounds, perfect eating size. In addition, found even in young fish, the bigger fish often have some parasites, which can be easily cut out and discarded. The parasites are also killed by cooking, and although they may seem unpleasant, they are not harmful to humans.
I noted that these fish are munchers and crunchers since their diet consists of crustaceans, mollusks, with preference for blue crabs, including peelers, fiddler crabs, mole crabs, shrimp, oysters, clams and squid. Young black drum will eat small fish as well. They have pebble-like teeth in the back of their throat to crush these crunchies.
Most fishing is with bottom rigs with crabs, shrimp or clams, but large fish sometimes are caught on drone spoons and grubs too. There are caught at piers, bridge and dock pilings along the Intracoastal Waterway and oyster beds. Some specific locations to fish for these critters include White Oak River oyster beds (by the former Amphitheatre), any of the bridges up to Stella, Queens Creek, holes and oyster beds behind Bear Island, Bogue Sound, Emerald Isle and Atlantic Beach and Morehead City bridges, North River, Middle Marshes, any of the fishing piers and docks, Taylors Creek, Fort Macon and the Cape Lookout Rock Jetty. Locally, some of the bigger fish are caught in Core Creek.
In the surf, look for holes, a current and concentration of mole crabs. These fish are light biters and good bait stealers like sheepshead. You’ll need a strong sharp hook, stiff rod and tough line to pull away from structures and muscle them up.
I use a standard Carolina rig with 30-pound leader, No. 2 to 2/0 Kahle hook or circle hook. Non-stretch braided lines work well with these fish. When using mole crabs for bait, I hook mole crabs from back of the shell into the soft middle. Once hooked, the drum make strong, circling runs. They are very powerful fish. Surprisingly, I have even heard of some fly anglers sight-casting them with shrimp flies!!!
So, the next time you want a good pull, nice dinner fare and an easy target, think black drum, and “…Yes and don't call them Shirley.”
-------------------
This time of year, your best bet is Cape Lookout and the port area, both still producing a great variety of fish, gray and speckled trout, black drum, sheepshead, hogfish and sea mullet.
Seems like there are a few specks at the Cape Lookout Jetty finally. There are apparently a few showing inside inlets and just behind barrier Islands too. I have heard of a few caught on bottom rigs in the surf, so maybe there is some hope of an ocean run…right?
If the trout are not along the beach, at least we have the sea mullet and puffers and along with decent black drum from Bogue Banks to Onslow beach down to Topsail Island too. And by the way, the fat Alberts are still out there too. It’s been a good and long season for these fun small tuna alternates.
-------------------
Now for some specifics on piers:
Oceanana Pier reports a nice mix of red and black drum, along with sea mullet and pufferinos. They will close for the season after business on Sunday Dec. 11. For questions, call 252-726-0863.
I go to Bogue Inlet Pier to get my water temperatures, and now that the pier is closed for business for the season, the fishing is really picking up. Early last week, there were some nice runs of big puffers, lots of sea mullet, the black drum have finally showed, and on Monday, there even some keeper specks to 2.5 pounds among the spikes. And yes, there are still plenty of small flounder, sometimes two-by-two. The last couple of days have been back to slow. As for spots, who knows? When I stopped by Bogue Pier on Monday, there was only a crusty crew of hardy anglers, some throwing grubs for trout. I asked, “Any trout in them thar waters?” and the answer was, “No, just flounder.” For more info, call the pier at 252-354-2919.
Seaview Pier reports sea mullet, puffers, black drum and little specks. They also had a rare visitor, an ocean sunfish washed up under the pier. They will remain open through the winter for the next couple weeks until a bit after sunset, then go to a daylight schedule. For more info, call 910-328-3172.
Surf City Pier reports small speckled trout, sea mullet, black drum and marauding schools of blues. They will close after business Saturday Dec. 10.
Jolly Roger Pier reports that fishing is picking up with sea mullet, black drum, lots of small cruising blues, big puffers and baby speckled trout. They intend to stay open throughout the winter, only closing on bad weather days. For more info, call 800-633-3196.
-------------------
Offshore, there are big wahoo and blackfin tuna when you can get there. It’s been a bumpy fall!
And closer in, there are now several reports of giant bluefin tuna starting to make their presence known, with some weighing up to 900 pounds being brought to the scales.
Personally, I never want to take on such a beast. Kudos to those who do!
