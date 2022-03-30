MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret racked up six major honors from the 3A Coastal Conference with the release of the winter season awards.
The Patriots earned three apiece for coaches and student-athletes.
Taylor Wilson collected two Coach of the Year accolades for leading both the girls and boys swim teams.
The Cloutiers swept the Swimmer of the Year awards with Addie Cloutier garnering it on the girls side and older brother Briggs claiming it on the boys side.
Basketball took home the other two honors with Lindsey Howell selected as the Coach of the Year in girls basketball and Jaxon Ellingsworth receiving the Player of the Year in boys basketball.
Wilson led the girls and boys swim teams to runner-up finishes in the 3A Coastal Conference championship, the girls to a runner-up spot and the boys to a third-place finish at the regional, and the boys to a fifth-place finish and the girls to a ninth-place spot at the state meet.
Addie Cloutier had four victories at the conference meet.
She took first in the 100-yard butterfly in 59.64 seconds, and won the 100 backstroke in 1:01. She teamed with Ashlyn Lewis, Stella Higgs and Chloe Avon in the 200 freestyle to win in 1:53, and the same quartet took the 200 medley relay in 2:04.
Briggs Cloutier took the 50 freestyle in 22.12 and the 100 freestyle in 49.02. He joined Cameron Johnson, Cooper Law and Colton Ellis to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:36, and teamed up with Cameron Johnson, Kai Taylor, and Lukas Taylor to take second in the 200 medley relay in 1:48.
At the regional meet, Addie Cloutier paced the Patriots’ attack with three victories and a runner-up finish.
She won the 50 freestyle in 24.13 and claimed the 100 butterfly in 57.43. Cloutier teamed up with Bennett Sanborn, Lewis and Higgs to win the 200 medley relay in 1:57.27. The same quartet took second in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:47.92.
Briggs Cloutier added two more runner-up finishes at the regional, timing in at 22.15 in the 50 freestyle and hitting the wall in 48.91 in the 100 freestyle.
He teamed up with Johnson, Law and Ellis to finish first in their fastest time of the season in 1:33.89 in the 200 freestyle relay, and joined Kai Taylor, Johnson and Ellis to take second in the 200 medley relay in 1:45.28.
Addie Cloutier took part in three third-place finishes at the state meet, taking bronze in the 50-yard freestyle in 23.77, 100-yard butterfly in 56.26, and joined Sanborn, Higgs and Lewis in the 200-yard medley relay to finish in 1:57.03.
Briggs Cloutier was third in both the 50-yard freestyle in 21:91 and the 100-yard freestyle in 47.50, and captured a state championship with Johnson, Law and Ellis in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:31.99.
Howell led the West girls basketball team to a number of notable achievements this season as it won its first league title in seven years and went to the third round of the playoff for the first time in 25 years. The Patriots went 21-7 overall and 10-0 in the Coastal Conference to go undefeated in league play for the first time in 28 years.
A year after averaging 21.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks, Ellingsworth put up 21.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game to lead the West boys basketball team to a conference championship and regional runner-up finish.
The Patriots set a school record for wins with a 26-5 record and captured the Coastal Conference championship with a 9-1 mark.
Other West players who made all-conference in boys basketball included Rob Cummings, Shane Graves, Dylan McBride, Jamarion Montford.
West girls basketball all-conference honorees included Emme Baber, Caroline Baylis, Sam Huber and Jayden Lupton.
Those selected in girls swimming were: Addie Cloutier (100-yard butterfly, 100 backstroke); Ashlyn Lewis (50 freestyle); Stella Higgs (100 breaststroke); Addie Cloutier, Stella Higgs, Ashlyn Lewis, Chloe Avon (200 medley relay); Addie Cloutier, Stella Higgs, Ashlyn Lewis, Chloe Avon (200 freestyle relay).
Boys swimming recipients were: Briggs Cloutier (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle); Cameron Johnson (100 butterfly, 500 freestyle); Kai Taylor (100 breaststroke, 200 medley); Briggs Cloutier, Cooper Law, Colton Ellis, Cameron Johnson (200 freestyle relay).
Those who made the all-conference list in wrestling were Skyler Oxford (113 pounds), Dylan Shirley (126), Braden Reynolds (132), Cole Reynolds (170), Hiroki Cruz (182) and Joshua Knipe (195).
Those honored in girls indoor track and field included: Grace Guilford (300 meters, 500 meters); Sha’niyah Gethers (55); Tyler Collins (high jump); Sha’niyah Gethers, Grace Guilford, Courtney Tyndall, Kenly Ballou (800 relay); Grace Guilford, Tyler Collins, Courtney Tyndall, Kenly Ballou (1,600 relay).
Boys track and field recipients were: Jamarion Montford (55 meters); Peyton Wheeler (300); Hunter Guthrie (high jump); Jamarion Montford, Peyton Wheeler, Hunter Guthrie, Andrew Chaanine (800 relay).
