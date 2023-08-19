PINEY GREEN — White Oak jumped out to a 45-0 lead at halftime on Friday in its football season opener versus East Carteret and never looked back.
Josh Smith threw touchdown passes of 67, 80, 1 and 58 yards during the first two quarters to set the tone.
Damarius Hester snagged 67- and 1-yard scores, while Tareavion Mageo hauled in the 80-yard pass and Jamison Avila brought in the 58-yard touchdown.
Mageo also scored on 31- and 8-yard runs.
Ish Gilliam rounded out the scoring with a 9-yard run.
East will look to earn its first win of the season next Friday in its home opener versus Ashley. The Screaming Eagles fell 26-20 to Athens Drive in their opener.
