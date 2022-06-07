Is a spade a spade, or is it a shovel? Actually, it is a summer visitor fish for North Carolina.
As a kid, I was mesmerized by my dad’s fish tanks…cichlids, betas, maybe a catfish to clean up the tank and the beautiful angelfish.
Well, although NOT the angel fish, the spadefish looks like an angelfish on steroids – silver color with four to six black vertical bars on each side and a disk-shaped body with a rounded snout. Really a pretty fish all things considered.
We see them in numbers in the summer, usually in large schools up to 500 fish and are found over the plentiful artificial reefs, wrecks and rocks here in North Carolina. On average, these fish are 10 to 20 inches in length, weighing up to 15 pounds and live up to 10 years. The usual fish caught here are about 1 to 3 pounds and are great table fare.
They are spring/summer spawners and tropical to subtropical fish. That’s why we only see them when North Carolina waters heat up, but they can be found south of Massachusetts to the Gulf of Mexico and the southeastern part of Brazil.
So, what do they eat? Spadefish have a varied diet of small invertebrates, including crustaceans such as small crabs and shrimps, and mollusks such as clams or small squids. They also eat annelids and cnidarians such as sea anemones, and they LOVE jellyfish.
What eats them? Spadefish are the favorite food of rays, sharks and predatory finfish and often play dead, floating on their side when threatened. Having a big, flat body, like a sheepshead or pompano, they put up a good fight when hooked and thus are fun to catch.
So how and where to catch them? Think light tackle and no hook-set 1/0 circle hook or No. 4 long shank hook are standard when targeting spadefish. They are often caught as by-catch on shrimp meant for any of the bottom dwellers, but when targeting them, clam on a circle hook is a popular bait.
Equally popular here in North Carolina are chunks of cannonball (cabbage head) jellies. The cannonballs are plentiful all summer and can be scooped up with a net and do not represent a stinging hazard. As chum to attract the spades, they can be cut into chunks and cast out over one of the reefs or wrecks, or string several together on a coat hanger and float off a pier or boat.
If the fish have been successfully chummed up to the surface, you can fish with an unweighted line, often 10-pound test mono or braid with a 20-pound fluorocarbon leader with a chunk of jelly ball or on a cork with a 1/8-ounce split-shot to get the bait into the bite zone.
These are timid fish and can be scared back to the deep waters for cover if you make too much commotion.
Some popular locations include the nearshore artificial reefs like AR 315, 320, 330 340, 342 and 345. You can also find them over live bottoms like Keypost Rocks, Southeast Bottoms, Lost Rock and the like, as well as around fishing piers and buoy channel markers.
Interestingly, they are sometimes targeted by fly anglers, as well as with an intermediate line or floating line with a sinking leader with a couple foot of fluorocarbon tippet and 8- to 10-weight fly gear. Tan or white flesh fly patterns are used to look like clam bits or your jellyfish chum.
Spadefish are not regulated here in North Carolina for bag or size limit, and no citations are awarded for your special catch, but the state record is 11 pounds, 3 ounces caught in 2009 off Hatteras Village by Steven Chadwick.
Most spades are filleted, and since these fish have a mild white meat, simple methods of cooking are best. Sauteing in a pan or broiled with lemon butter are sufficient. Enjoy!
---------------------
As I got my water temperatures Monday, I could already see the swells of Tropical Storm Alex, luckily destined to remain offshore due to the current cold front buffering us.
Water temps have dropped a bit to normal seasonal levels this week, and the surf has been holding at 76 degrees the last several days. Interestingly, the sound was also 76 degrees Monday. A bit of random symmetry, I guess!
I know that flounder season seems far off, but I guess if it does show up in mid-August through September, it’s “gonna” be a good one. Fish 5- to 10-plus-pound fish with some leaning on 30 inches are being caught and stubbornly released, and we’re in early June. My biggest personal best flounder didn’t break 8 pounds! The floundering fish are everywhere, from the nearshore reefs and rocks to the fishing piers and inside to the port area with citation-size fish and in the inner water flats and holes.
For those of you who can find them, the grays are still drumming up reems of pink sheets for citation fish being jigged up on Thingma Jigs and like glitzy baits. Speaking of trout, the inside topwater bite is still on and probably even better as the water cooled just a bit.
And how about the 7.6-pound speck caught around the Atlantic Beach Causeway on cut bait and the 8.3-pound sheepshead that scarfed up a fiddler crab. This time of year, the sheepshead are firmly entrenched inside around hard structure with fiddlers and spiny sea urchins as prime big-fish baits.
The inside reds are also doing well on topwater baits in the marsh flats and at high tides while tailing up in the grass. Love those videos with waving their spot-tails in the breeze. You have to work the creeks off of Core Sound and follow the water to the back of the grass on high tides.
By the way, next week will be king tide week, so get your light tackle and fly rods ready. But I haven’t seen any fish in the local Highway 24 creeks lately, nor any reported in the Emerald Isle surf. Where are they now?
If you are fishing around Fort Macon, you can find good numbers of blues and Spanish, especially early in the day but Emerald Isle not so much, even as they are catching fish from Bogue Inlet Pier. There are also scattered black drum and pompano there on shrimp or sand fleas if you can find them. There are some to be had, but you have to work for them.
---------------------
For the piers, Oceanana Pier reports Spanish mackerel and blues early, sea mullet and croakers.
Bogue Inlet Pier had some kings last week. They are up to nine for the season, the biggest being 42.5 pounds, caught late in the day. There was also a 120-pound (estimated) tarpon released last week. They are also getting big Spanish and blues and a few sea mullet, croakers and sheepshead. Blue crabs are showing at the pier too.
Seaview Pier reported over 10 kings since Memorial Day weekend, along with Spanish, blues, sea mullet and trout on live shrimp. The biggest king thus far this season was 38 pounds.
Surf City Pier reported Spanish and blues early, along with scattered mullet and trout to 6 pounds. Only one king was reported last week.
Jolly Roger Pier reported Spanish and blues and several kings lost this week. They also reported some barracuda, scattered bottom fare, some specks and cruising tarpon.
The tarpon are here!
---------------------
Then there are the cobia, maybe not as plentiful as five to six years ago but pretty darn good with good numbers of fish over 50 pounds.
Where? Look for bait balls or prowl around the ARs with a bucktail or live pitch-bait, and sight fish them.
---------------------
Offshore, the dolphin bite is still very good with fish to 69.5 pounds being weighed in.
Also, the grouper action is excellent on days you can get to 100 feet of water, and the grouper have been in the 20- to 40-pound range.
Interestingly, triggerfish are being reported close to the beach, usually an offshore structure fish, and are excellent eating, one of my favorites.
---------------------
In the FYI category, the beach nourishment project along the public beach on Radio Island has been completed. You now have the beach back!
FYI No. 2: Did you know that blue crabs are now showing up as far north as the Gulf of Maine? Indications are that they even overwintered there, and baby crabs have been observed already too. Climate change at work! Check it out at: https://bangordailynews.com/2022/05/31/news/york/blue-crabs-maine-new-fishery-joam40zk0w/.
All this while, Maine lobsters are moving north to Canada! Hmmmmmm!
