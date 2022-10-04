October just seems strange without the N.C. Seafood Festival Twin Bridges 8K Road Race.
Any runner in the county will tell you the same.
The unique and fun event took place for more than 30 years but hasn’t been held since 2017.
Hurricane Florence wiped it out in 2018, and in 2019, it morphed into the Triple Bridge Road Race with the new Beaufort high-rise bridge added to the mix of the Morehead City at Radio Island and Atlantic Beach causeway high-rise bridges.
The coronavirus pandemic knocked out the 2020 event.
Numbers for the new Triple Bridge race dropped significantly from previous races – as they have for most running events over the past five years.
And for the first time, the Morehead City Parks and Recreation wasn’t involved.
There were 181 runners in 2019 after 229 lined up in 2017 for the Twin Bridges.
The Twin Bridges brought in numbers in the 200s most years and were in the 300s for a stretch.
The new-look N.C. Seafood Festival 5K/10K Road race over the last two years has been … strange.
Runners start on 4th St. in Morehead City and dodge festival goers on the sidewalk of Arendell Street for eight blocks before turning down 12th St. to go to Shackleford Street then to 18th Street and then Evans Street before turning back.
There is also plenty of traffic on Arendell Street to deal with, as well as drivers turning down 4th Street to return to their waterfront condos during the race.
It’s not ideal.
If it’s possible, from a logistical perspective, a return to the Twin Bridges format would prove to be a more popular choice.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
