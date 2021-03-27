OCEAN — Croatan senior soccer player Gwen O’Brien will be lacing up for Division II Lees-McRae College next season.
The midfielder combined the advice from Croatan alum swimmer and Lees-McRae student John David McCray and her love of the mountains to make the seminal decision.
“I was looking for a good school, and he recommended Lees-McRae,” O’Brien said. “They had some of the majors I was looking for and a pretty campus, so I made a visit and talked to the coaches. I’ve always loved the mountains. Having lived at the beach so long, I’ve always wanted to live up there.”
Lees-McRae is located at Banner Elk and features a relatively small but scenic campus.
“I think she’ll fit in well there,” Croatan coach Paul Slater said. “She’ll be able to start right away rather than go to a bigger school and possibly just fill out the roster.”
O’Brien has been a staple on the Croatan pitch for three seasons, when she forewent the full-time pursuit of cross country and track for soccer.
“She’s a very good runner, but she chose soccer, and that’s good for us,” Slater said.
O’Brien ranked fifth on the team in goals as a sophomore with 15 goals and 10 assists, helping the team finish 21-4 overall, win the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference with a 14-0 record and reach the fourth round of the state playoffs.
O’Brien credits chemistry for the Cougars’ ongoing, sustained success on the pitch.
“Everyone on the team has always clicked,” she said. “You don’t have to worry about relationships or bad vibes getting in the way of what happens on the field.”
Last season, the Cougars were 3-1 and O’Brien had racked up three assists from her spot in the midfield when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and canceled all remaining spring sports.
Although O’Brien played club soccer, her opportunities to get in front of college coaches were severely limited by the pandemic.
“We couldn’t get out as much as we wanted to for coaches to see us,” O’Brien said. “There was a period where coaches couldn’t come see us at all, and some of us were scared. I’m glad it all worked out.”
O’Brien already has two assists in the Cougars’ two matches. The team is 2-0 overall, 1-0 in the conference and ranked No. 3 in the 2A classification by MaxPreps.com.
In her final year at Croatan, O’Brien is hoping to continue developing from her spot in the midfield.
“I’d like to improve on my footwork, which I’ve never really been great at,” she said. “I’m used to relying on my speed to get past defenders.”
O’Brien will likely play defense for Lees-McRae, where the Bobcats went 4-0 in a shortened 2020 season and 1-13-1 in 2019.
“Gwen will do well. She tackles very hard and can read the game,” Slater said. “She’ll slot right in at left back probably. I think she’ll enjoy it. She’s a very focused and very driven individual.”
O’Brien still has her final season to wrap up with the Cougars who are looking to make a push to the postseason. The girls soccer state playoffs will begin May 3.
“I hope we can get there and make a push for a state championship,” O’Brien said. “I think we have the talent to do something special.”
