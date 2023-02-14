CARY — East Carteret’s Maggie Murray turned in two 11th-place finishes at the 1A/2A state championship swim meet on Thursday.
The meet was held at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary on Wednesday and Thursday last week. The Mariners placed 32nd overall with 12 points.
Murray placed 11th in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:03.22 and had the same finish in the 100-yard backstroke with a 1:03.99 clocking.
