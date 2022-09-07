Somehow, someway, none of the fanbases were happy after the two biggest in-state college football games of the first real week of the season.
N.C. State earned a 21-20 victory over East Carolina, and North Carolina took a 63-61 win over Appalachian State.
Fans of the winning teams thought they should have won more convincingly, and fans of the losing teams felt they should have won.
The Wolfpack entered the game with the Pirates after an offseason of massive hype.
The team matched its highest-ever preseason ranking (13th) in The Associated Press Poll thanks to Devin Leary, the preseason Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year, most of its offensive line and a talented defense.
The squad’s arial attack struggled, however, and the offense put just 14 points on the board – the other touchdown came via a blocked punt.
Fans questioned the play calling on six goal-line plays in the fourth quarter, the first drive ending with a goal-line fumble by Jordan Houston and then with talented youngster Demie Sumo-Karngbaye getting stuffed four straight times to end another drive.
ECU fans left Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium thinking they had let one get away.
Owen Daffer missed an extra-point attempt that would have tied the game at 21-21 with just under three minutes remaining and then missed a potential winning 42-yard field goal with four seconds remaining.
Tar Heels fans, like N.C. State fans, were relieved after surviving a wild one, but they were certainly left unimpressed by a defense that surrendered nine touchdowns, including six in the fourth quarter – the teams combined to score 62 points in the fourth quarter.
The Mountaineers had nearly 650 yards with 361 passing and 288 rushing.
Appalachian State fans left Kidd Brewer Stadium wondering “what if” after a two-point conversion pass attempt failed with 31 seconds to go and a two-point conversion run attempt failed with nine seconds left.
Both road teams held significant leads in the third quarter with N.C. State enjoying a 14-point advantage and the Tar Heels leading by 20.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
