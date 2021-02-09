BEAUFORT — East Carteret took just a handful of swimmers to the 1A/2A east regional meet but still came back with a pair of top-10 finishes.
The boys took sixth in a 17-team meet with 29 points, while the girls tallied 11 points to tie for ninth in an 18-team meet.
“We went into regionals being thankful for a full season and with big goals,” East coach Gillian Morrow said. “The swimmers all either posted personal bests or medaled and qualified for states.”
Jack Nowacek placed third in the 50-yard freestyle in 22.54 seconds to qualify for the state meet and also finished fourth in the 100 backstroke in 56.88.
He teamed with Wyatt Nowacek, Chris Samojedny and Trace Fernandez to take fourth in the 200 medley relay in 2:02, and the same quartet ended up fifth at 1:42 in the 200 freestyle relay.
Ellie Fulcher qualified for the state meet, taking second in the 50 freestyle in 25.25 and also claimed fifth in the 100 freestyle in 59.38.
“Ellie and Jack will advance to states, and Wyatt, Trace, and Chris all set personal records and finished extremely strong,” Morrow said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.