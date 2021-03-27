RALEIGH — A standout day in a double-header versus Mary Baldwin resulted in a conference honor for Susanne Taylor.
The former East Carteret standout was named USA South Player of the Week after shining at the plate and in the field.
The Meredith College senior first baseman went a perfect 5-of-5 at the plate to help the Avenging Angels to a pair of wins.
Meredith took those con-tests 8-0 and 12-6 over the Fighting Squirrels.
Taylor had a two-run homer in game one. She posted a 1.000 on-base percentage and 1.600 slugging percentage to go with three RBIs, three runs scored and one walk.
At first base, she registered 10 putouts without an error.
The senior ranks first on Meredith with a .389 on-base percentage, is second with a .333 average and third with a .424 slugging percentage.
The Avenging Angels rank fourth in the eight-team USA South East Division with a 4-2 mark. They are 4-8 overall.
Taylor earned USA Softball All-Academic honors as a junior, playing in 15 games and registering nine hits, including five doubles, with four RBIs and two walks before the season was cancelled in mid-March by the pandemic.
As a sophomore, she was named a National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America Scholar-Athlete and earned USA South All-Academic honors.
She played in 36 games with 27 hits and eight RBIs to go with three home runs and four doubles. Taylor led the team with 170 putouts while adding 16 assists and eight double plays.
She was named 1A Player of the Year-East in her senior year at East Carteret.
The Mariners went 21-3 that season with a trip to the third round of the state playoffs. They went 12-0 in the Coastal Plains Conference for the second straight year and enjoyed a 28-game league winning streak.
Taylor was named the Coastal Plains Conference Player of the Year and the N.C. Softball Coaches Association District 2 1A Player of the Year.
She led the Mariners in four offensive categories and ranked fifth in the 1A division in RBIs (42), 12th in average (.590), 25th in slugging (.910) and 26th in on-base percentage (.612.).
She tied for first on the team in home runs (three), tied for second in triples (three), was third in doubles (10) and tied for third in runs (30).
