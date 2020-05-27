There is a staple of Spanish fishing for the taking while trolling along beaches, around inlets and over reefs and rocks of the Crystal Coast, while the ubiquitous Clarkspoons that work well for Spanish are the workhorses for this fishery.
Both chrome and gold are used, although I prefer gold. The most popular sizes are the small ones which imitate the small anchovies and small silversides that are the favorite forage of the Spanish mackerel, so the small No. 00 and No. 0 spoons are the most productive and most used.
Spanish are very keen-eyed, so you need to use 20 to 40 feet of 20- to 40-pound test fluorocarbon leader for trolling the Clarkspoons. You can use a trolling weight of 1 to 4 ounces, depending on how deep you need to get. If you need to get deeper than you can with a trolling weight, you may need to use a small No. 1 planar to get down.
Usually early in the day (sunrise and early morning), Spanish are feeding on the surface but go deeper as the day progresses, and therefore you have to fish deeper. They feed most heavily in low-light conditions. In the evening, the fish often return to the top to feed again. Trolling speeds are usually 5 to 7 knots.
Other trolling techniques that are good producers are trolling “birds” with a squid chain behind it, and more recently, YoZuri-DD (deep divers) have trolled up some big Spanish as well, along with blues, bonito, false albacore, and yes, occasionally a king mackerel.
If you find Spanish and don't like the idea of hand-lining many feet of line when you reel up to the trolling weight or planar, you can always stop trolling and cast to the fish.
I usually use a small (1/2 ounce) Kastmaster, Stingsilver (3/8 ounce) or these days Big Nic Spanish Candy or Thingma Jigs (https://www.ncoif.com/atlantic-bonito-false-albacore-jigs/). I also like to throw clear or white Fin-S or Trout Killer or one of the Zman soft plastics. I use the 4-inch size with a white grub head and shorten the grub if the Spanish won't hit.
Spanish are notoriously finicky when it comes to matching the hatch size. Another good lure that is often used is a standard speck rig. It's a perfect size and sparse. And if you are a fly fisherman, sparse flies that are mimics of silversides and bay anchovies are deadly and often out-fish conventional baits.
As mentioned above, one-way of getting BIG Spanish is to free-spool live baits. I usually use a No. 2 gold hook with a long shank and hook a small menhaden (aka pogy or peanut bunker) grass shad, finger mullet, glass minnow, just free floating without any weights or sometimes on a cork.
This year, many great catches of citation-size Spanish were landed floating a live pogy hooked through the nose on a small No. 4 or No. 6 treble hook with a short trace of light 18-pound, seven-strand wire tied on with a figure-eight knot. And guess what … there are also blues for the taking on these rigs, and yes, not only Spanish but king mackerel as well, all on light tackle. Your best bet for hooking up with the Spanish and kings is to slow-troll or drift the live baits over one of the nearshore artificial reefs like AR 315, 320, 330, 342, and 345 or over one of the rock ledges, with Keypost Rocks being a usual hot spot and close to the beach.
To really perk things up, try a little “power chumming.” That is chumming with your live bait. Just toss out a few chum every once in a while and see what comes looking. We have also landed cobia while “power chumming.”
Finally, before you catch some Spanish, you better know your “Spanish” or you may pay the price. Spanish look-alikes include cero mackerel, and most importantly, king mackerel, which if you misidentify can co$t you big buck$.
To positively ID the Spanish, check the lateral line, which has a gradual drop compared to the sharp “kinky” drop in the king mackerel. If this sounds too technical, just look for the distinctive black spot on the front of front dorsal fin. It’s easy to see and clearly marks the Spanish mackerel (and cero) and is totally absent in the king mackerel (portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/mackeral-identification).
Spanish fishing has been great the last couple of years, and the fish are getting bigger each season, with the number of citation fish continuing to grow yearly. They usually hit the Crystal Coast the first week of May and stay around well into the fall, exiting out along the Cape Lookout Shoals and the along the east side of the shoals as they bid us farewell until next May.
---------------------
This past week has been challenging for the average angler with gale-force winds and torrential rains adding up to 9.9-inches at my soggy Emerald Isle home.
Finally, on Monday, the ocean surf had cleared up back to green, while the sound is still somewhat tannin-stained and full of suspended particulates that have not settled out as yet.
Over the holiday weekend, fishing returned to more normal conditions. Near the beach is again producing catches of Spanish mackerel, a few blues (where are the blues?) and still lingering Atlantic bonito, even as we close in on June. These predators are over the local reefs and rocks in 30 to 50 feet of water out of Beaufort and Bogue inlets and around Cape Lookout. There have been occasional king macks in the mix too. The gray trout bite is still excellent jigging in the same areas.
I mentioned Cape Lookout. There are also some of the big old red drum in bait balls at the cape and also staging around the inlets getting ready for the summer spawn. There are finally a few cobia showing, emphasis on few. It seems like more fish are already being caught north of us from Oregon Inlet and points north. Have they passed us by already or have we put a dent in their population with some exceptional catches a few years ago? Luckily, cobia mature at a young age (two to three years) and are a fast-growing fish amenable for aquaculture. And the females can spawn amazingly nearly two dozen times in a single season. So hopefully under the current regulatory restrictions, cobia stocks can rebound quickly.
One nearshore reef visitor that is showing in good numbers and good size is the sheepshead where a number of fish pushing 8 pounds are being caught. Think fiddler crabs which are available along the mud flats along the sound and in many of the tackle shops. They are also being caught around the usual bridge structures from Atlantic Beach to the City Morehead Port, as well as the Emerald Isle and Swansboro bridges. And don’t forget the oyster bars also holding black drum as well.
Inside, even with the dirty water persisting, trout are hitting topwater baits early and late in the day and slot reds are working the grass flats for crabs on the falling tide. Also, just to annoy us, the flounder bite is good and continues to improve. The season will not open until Aug. 16, just in time for my August birthday!
The surf is still yielding nice sea mullet, and sand fleas are again abundant in the swash area of the ocean beaches and are FREE for the taking! There are Spanish again, now that the water has cleaned up, but the blues are scattered and unreliable. I hope to get back to the surf at The Point in Emerald Isle before the rains return midweek.
The piers are mainly producing Spanish and scattered blues out at the piers’ far end, while sea mullet are along the beaches, and I’ve seen some spring spots showing up, but these are very small fish, better for bait than for the dinner table. There are also the usual rays and small sharks, unusually big pigfish and small croakers, and yes, irritatingly so, some eventually legal-size flounder.
Next week, I’ll have a full ocean pier report covering Bogue Banks to Topsail Island and describe hopefully my successful return to The Point in Emerald Isle.
Take care, be safe and catch some fish.
