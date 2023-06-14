OCEAN — Natalie Eickhoff added herself to a long list of Croatan girls soccer signees when she put pen to paper this spring to play at Division II Ferrum College.
The senior forward is the latest in a line of close to a dozen signees from the program over the last five years.
She had 12 offers to play college ball, but she found her home in the private Virginia school nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
“Soccer has been my passion and my outlet my whole life,” Eickhoff said. “I started playing when I was 3 years old. I chose Ferrum because I love the team atmosphere as well as the opportunity to major in ecotourism and pursue my love for traveling.”
Last summer, Eickhoff wasn’t sure what the future held but she knew she wanted to keep playing soccer. She utilized the Next College Student Athlete (NCSA) Recruiting services and was contacted by Ferrum coaches.
She took a tour of the school in November, meeting the team and the coaching staff and spending the night.
“I loved it,” Eickhoff said. “They all seemed really cool and the program looked awesome.”
She made her decision official when the signing window opened in February. She’ll join a Panthers program that finished last season 6-9-2 overall and 3-6-1 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
“She’s going to do well at the next level,” said Croatan coach Paul Slater who has stepped down from the position since Eickhoff’s signing. “She has great size, and she can use both feet well. I think she can fit into their system and have an impact right away.”
Eickhoff is leaving a Croatan program that had a down year in 2023, finishing 4-16 overall and 3-7 in the 3A Coastal Conference. She tallied one goal and one assist.
Last spring, Eickhoff scored two goals to help the Cougars finish 14-5-2 overall, win a league title and reach the 3A east regional final in the program’s first season as a 3A team.
Eickhoff transferred to Croatan as a junior after spending her first two high school seasons at Epiphany in New Bern, her first school after moving to the area with her family from southern California.
As a sophomore, Eickhoff led the Falcons with 24 goals and nine assists to help the NCISAA team finish 15-9. Her freshman year was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When I was a freshman, and the season was cut short, I realized I didn’t want to stop playing,” she said. “It was a long journey to get to this point, but I’m grateful for the chance to keep playing at Ferrum.”
Eickhoff will start her college career as a 17-year-old with plans to study ecotourism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.