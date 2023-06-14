Croatan grad and soccer player Natalie Eickhoff will play at Ferrum College next season after signing with the Division III school this spring. Others in the photo are, left to right, sitting: father Jay, brother Noah and mother Erin; standing: Coastal United coach Rudy Cruz, then Croatan head soccer coach Paul Slater, now retired Principal Kay Zimarino and Athletic Director Dave Boal. (Contributed photo)