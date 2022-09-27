League play starts this week in high school football, and it’s hard to get a handle on where the teams stand after nonconference action.
A couple of ranking sites can help give us an idea.
West Carteret and White Oak appear to be the cream of the crop in the 3A Coastal Conference, according to Simmons Ratings and MaxPreps.
West (3-2) is 60th in Simmons Ratings and 47th in MaxPreps among 105 teams in the state’s 3A division.
White Oak (3-1) is 45th in Simmons Ratings and 54th in MaxPreps.
The two teams will meet next week in Piney Green.
Croatan (2-3) and Richlands (2-3) are similarly ranked.
The two are separated by two spots in Simmons Ratings (Croatan: 75, Richlands: 77) and one in MaxPreps (Richlands: 80, Croatan: 81).
Those two will meet next week in Richlands.
Northside-Pinetown (3-2) and Southside (3-2) look like the top teams in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference.
The two are separated by six spots in Simmons Ratings (Northside: 18, Southside: 24) and three spots in MaxPreps (Northside: 19, Southside: 22) among the 67 teams in the 1A division.
The two will meet next week in Yeatesville.
Northside will travel this week to East Carteret.
The Mariners (2-3) are 67th in Simmons Ratings and 72nd in MaxPreps among 101 teams in the 2A division.
Pamlico (1-4) has the third-best rankings in the Coastal Plains. The Hurricanes are 39th in the Simmons Ratings and 45th in MaxPreps in 1A.
Pamlico will host Southside this week.
The schedule over the next two weeks in these conferences will go a long way in determining the champions.
