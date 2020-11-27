Reporters typically don’t cover a lot of cross country meets.
We don’t have anything against cross country, but there’s only so many camera angles to get of a runner holding a steady gait. A trip or two to the course per season is usually sufficient to get what we need photo-wise.
It’s not fair, but it’s the truth. Cross country gets the least amount of love as a prep sport.
And they know it. I was at a Croatan meet last week when I heard out of the corner of my ear, “Bro, you’re in the wrong sport if you want people to care about what you’re doing. No one cares unless we win something. It’s something you have to care about personally.”
It was sage advice being passed down from an older student to a younger one. The crowd at the meet was not much different than pre-COVID 19 days, with about a dozen or so parents scattered around the outside of the chute area, a few coaches and then the runners themselves.
It’s not the most exciting environment, but the runners do get a fair amount of cheering when they cross the finish line. Still, it’s the smallest crowd of any other sport, right below track and field, tennis and golf. You’d be surprised at the number of parents in golf carts following their kids around from hole to hole at golf meets.
Distance runners don’t get recognized for their strides and their gaits the way football players are for their big runs, basketball players for their 3-pointers, volleyballers for their spikes, or baseball and softball players for their big hits. It’s a quiet sport, a reflective one that challenges individuals with stamina, growth and drive.
Runners use their bodies like any other athlete. They’re obsessed with shaving seconds off their time like a basketball player is with free throw misses, a lacrosse player with lost faceoffs or a tennis player with faults. It’s their job to maintain a high level of athleticism for a sustained period of time, they chase heels competitively, and they work to rise up the ranks of the team’s top-six rotation.
It’s a sport that doesn’t get much recognition, and that probably won’t change anytime soon. But they don’t need it to. Cross country runners are resilient and proud of what they achieve. I’m just thankful we have programs in the county worth reporting on.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
