BEAUFORT — Softball fans had to weather chilly conditions Tuesday night, but West Carteret and East Carteret made it worth it.
The county rivals battled back and forth, supplying a steady dose of big hits and bunches of runs in a 9-8 victory by the Patriots. The teams combined for 24 hits and five extra-base hits, including three homers.
“That was a heck of a game,” West coach John Barnes said. “We beat Havelock by one, we won this one by one. We’re going to get challenged every single game. There is a lot of parity this year, both in conference and nonconference.”
The squads met for the first time since March 3, 2020. High schools played conference-only slates last season in a schedule that was amended by the coronavirus pandemic.
Each team entered the game – played with temperatures in the mid-50s and a steady 15 mph northeast wind – having split their first two contests of the season. East began with a 2-1 loss to Swansboro and then beat Havelock 2-0, while the Patriots defeated Havelock 7-6 and fell 10-0 to Washington.
It looked like West might be in for its second straight lopsided loss early on as it fell behind 5-1 to East after two innings of play.
“That would have been tough,” Barnes said. “We played Washington, and if anybody beats Washington this year, they are going to be something.”
The Patriots used a six-run fifth inning to prevail.
Trailing 5-3, Saylor Gray drove home Mackenzie Asby to make it a one-run game.
Ann Keith Sullivan, who led her team with three hits, pushed Gray to second with a single and Hydee Kugler cleared the bases with a blast over the left field fence to give her team the lead for good.
Kugler was the star of the night, registering seven putouts form her shortstop position on a variety of plays, including a number of diving stops.
“I don’t know where we would have been without her,” Barnes said. “She does it every game. We’re blessed to have her.”
Leading 7-5, Caroline Baylis delivered what turned out to be two important insurance runs with a single to centerfield that scored Kiersten Margoupis and Hope Collins.
The Mariners answered back immediately with three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Anna Gillikin scored on a Savannah Oden sacrifice fly to start the rally, Hailey Grady scored on an error, and Stella Bradford scored on a bases-loaded walk from Grace Fulcher.
East had two more at-bats with the bases loaded but couldn’t push another run across to tie it up.
“We were up 5-1, and feeling good about ourselves, but like most of John’s teams, they don’t quit, they battled back,” East coach Doug Garner said. “And I was real tickled with our crowd. Once we were down 9-5, we didn’t give up, we battled back and had our opportunities to tie it up or win it. We just needed one more big hit, and we just couldn’t get it.”
The Mariners got plenty of big hits right off the bat with Rosewood transfer Summer Nelsen ripping a line drive over the left-field fence in the first inning to put two runs on the board, and Gillikin making it a 5-1 game with a two-run shot over the centerfield fence.
Nelsen and Gillikin each tallied three hits and two RBIs.
“With the wind blowing out, it must be tough for pitchers when they look out there and see that flag straight out,” Garner said. “All you have to do is put it in the air. As a hitter, you dream about conditions like this.”
Neither team shined on the mound.
Margoupis took the win, pitching 5 1/3 innings of relief and giving up three runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out four and walking one.
East’s bats finally caught fire as it had as many hits (11) against West as it had in its first two games combined after posting three versus Swansboro and eight against Havelock while totaling three runs in these games.
“We had one run in the first game, two in the second game, so we hit it a lot better tonight,” Garner said. “Swansboro and Havelock had good pitchers, so that played a part. I think we will be OK. I know the potential is there to hit the ball. We just need consistency hitting the ball throughout the lineup like West has.”
It’s been a strange start to the season for the Mariners.
Most notably, the school lost four students in a plane crash on Sunday, Feb. 13.
“A lot of these girls were real close to those boys,” Garner said. “It’s been real hard for them.”
After a windy and rainy winter that often pushed the team in the gym for practice, there’s been plenty of hiccups once the season officially began.
“We’ve got a lot of talented girls,” Garner said. “They are involved in basketball, cheerleading, the play, band, you name it. We’ve had a lot of missed practices. We’re just starting to get everyone here now, get some work in, get where we need to be.
West was scheduled to play North Johnston on Wednesday, but that game was cancelled. The next game will come next Wednesday at home versus East.
The Mariners are set to play back-to-back home games on Thursday and Friday versus Croatan and Swansboro, but inclement weather will likely keep them off the field.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
W. Carteret.......100 260 0 - 9 13 3
E. Carteret…......230 030 0 - 8 11 1
WP – Margoupis
LP – Nelsen
W. Carteret leading hitters: Sullivan 3-4 (2B), 2 runs; Collins 2-3 (2B), run; Kugler 2-4 (HR), 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Asby 2-4, run; Gray 1-3, RBI, 2 runs; Baylis 1-3, 2 RBIs; Margoupis 1-4, 2 RBIs, 1 run; Burroughs 1-4.
E. Carteret leading hitters: Gillikin 3-4 (HR), 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Nelsen 3-4 (HR), 2 RBIs, run; Bradford 2-4, run; Golden 2-4; Parrish 1-4, RBI, run.
