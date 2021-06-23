Last week, I wrote mostly about biological facts and identifiable features of sheepshead. This week, even more importantly, I’ll offer how to catch these desirable fish.
First, if you want to catch one (more like some), you need to know their eating habits. Sheepshead are omnivorous and surprisingly often eat plant material, along with their better-known diet of invertebrates and small vertebrates that inhabit shallow, inshore brackish waters. Their favorites include barnacles, fiddler and mole crabs, spiny sea urchins, mud crabs, live or dead shrimp and any of the gooey or disgusting stuff that grows on pilings. The biggest one I’ve caught was on a live shrimp while fishing from the White Oak River bridge pilings.
Spiny sea urchins are one of the more unusual baits but also the one that targets some of the biggest fish. They are often available from our local tackle shops, but how to rig? Most anglers either trim off the spines with scissors or roll the spins off with their hands if they have some staunch leather gloves.
Next, push a large pin through the top part of the shell, and with it, pull through either a length of wire or 40-pound fluorocarbon leader, attaching a hook on the end. Finally, slide the urchin over the hook, connecting the other end to your fishing line, often a Carolina Rig. Sushi anyone? Hooks? I suggest a No. 1 to 1/0 J-hook or wide-gap Kahle hook. Some prefer a treble hook.
These are hard-fighting fish that you find around nasty pier or dock pilings, rocks or other hard structures, so use a 6- to 7-foot medium-heavy rod with its stiff backbone and a reel spooled with 20- to 40-pound braided line. To set the hook, you need to get your it past impressive dental structures and be able to pull your fish rapidly away from barnacled structures to prevent breakoffs by the sharp barnacles.
For a view of the sheepshead dentals and other fishy mouths check out https://www.ncoif.com/fishy-teeth-up-close-and-personal/.
The question is when to set the hook. The first light tap is the sheepshead inhaling, checking out the bait and spitting it out. Then the second tap is likely crunching and tasting the bait and is a good time to set the hook…really hard! Then hold on and pull the fish clear of structure.
Here are a couple of tips: If you are fishing bridge, pier or dock pilings, scrape them off a bit, creating a chum slick with the debris. Sheepshead are sight-feeders, so you find them best in clear water, especially on a rising tide.
Remember, if you fish bridge pilings, start by working the down-current side where there are calming eddies behind, and you most often find feeding convicts. Work your baits at various depths to find where the fish are feeding.
Another location where I have seen some of the biggest fish are ones maneuvering around big oyster bars probably looking for mud crabs.
Despite Tropical Storm Claudette, fishing has been pretty good this past week, starting with a late BIG winner at the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, with Capt. Jay Watson and crew operating out of Oregon Inlet on the boat Widespread.
They brought to the scale Friday evening a blue that weighed 656.5-pounds.
Congrats on our North Carolina boat and crew for a big win. For more information, see https://www.thebigrock.com/.
If we stay offshore, the mahi bite is producing lots of limits, with many bailers and some gaffers in the mix.
Moving closer to the beach, it is notable that both mackerels, Spanish and kings, are hot right now. This year is notable for the impressive number of citation Spanish, including some monster 29- and 30-inch fish.
There are plenty of kings in the mix too with some sight-fishing action and many fish weighing in the teens, but others in the 20- to 30-pound class as well. My question was how far out are the fish. Capt. Jeff Cronk said within a mile of the beach.
Speaking of fun fish near the beach, how about fat Alberts just outside of New River Inlet. Macks and albies just off the beach!
How about beach and surf?
Well, there are some bottom fish like croakers, sea mullet, summer-size spots and decent pompano with quite a number of flounder too.
The appearance of Spanish and blues is quite sporadic and unreliable. There are some but not enough to just go down to the beach and cast up some dinner. You might need your local fish monger to help you out a bit if you miss the blitz.
I fished The Point in Emerald Isle last week and needed the “red roof” to help me with dinner. It was sad, too, because the sandbar and slough structure are very fishy, but the fish don’t know it yet, probably due to the lack of bait. No bait, no fish!
This past week, I also fished the Highway 24 creeks and struck out, having to compete for space with huge dredging barges, and ditto, found nothing worth writing about in Pettiford Creek. The difference here is that both places are bait-rich.
Speaking of bait, the shrimp are getting bigger, I saw some nice-size shrimperoos cast-netted from Bogue Sound. And by the way, this year’s brood of finger mullet are getting bigger by the day, almost to the point where they DON’T get stuck-gilled on your 3/8-inch mesh cast-nets. That’s usually around the Fourth of July, so they are right on time.
Inside, aside from sheepshead action being strong, there are black drum, some catches of trout, especially in the New and Neuse rivers, and the topwater continues excellent.
I’ve heard of especially good action in the Swansboro marshes. Other locations are the Haystacks, Middle Marches and up along the feeder creeks along Core Creek and around Harkers Island.
There are also good catches of flounder just about everywhere, from the turning basin to Harkers Island marshes, many of them big fish and many eventual citations when the season opens in mid-August through the end of September (we hope!). Stay tuned. By the way, the old drum redfish action continues to heat up for another great season of big drum.
So how about ocean piers?
Oceanana Pier reports blues, a good run of specks, flounder, sand perch and some sea mullet.
Bogue Inlet Pier had a slow week with some Spanish to 4 pounds, a few blues on the bottom, occasional sea mullet, pompano and spots. They did weigh in a speck at 3.3 pounds and a sheepshead at 2.8 pounds. There were lots of tarpon rolling past the pier this week…awesome sight. And I got a note about the numbers of ribbonfish being caught from the outer end of Bogue Inlet Pier with Got-Chas, especially at night. These interesting fish are often used as bait but apparently are great table fare as well.
Seaview Pier reports Spanish and blues, spots, sea mullet and some tarpon hookups.
Surf City Pier reports slow fishing with spots, mullet, Spanish and pompano, but no kings.
Jolly Roger Pier has Spanish, spots, croakers and sea mullet, with the best fishing in the dark.
I’ve reported on dredging of one of our creeks, and there is another dredging project on the table.
Cape Carteret has secured a grant to dredge the municipal boat ramp channel. Check out the following link for details, https://www.carolinacoastonline.com/news_times/article_8a9ce37c-ced5-11eb-9f5b-bbc0b4bc0190.html.
