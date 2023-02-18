BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys basketball team slugged out a 59-50 win over a tough Pamlico squad Friday night in the championship game of the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference Tournament.
The Mariners turned a two-point advantage late in the third quarter into a 15-point lead midway through the fourth before holding off the Hurricanes down the stretch.
“That was a good one,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “Anytime you can beat Pamlico, it’s good. To just win the conference tournament against that caliber of team, that is a good night.”
Griffee’s squad captured its ninth win in a row to improve to 18-6 overall. The Mariners entered the tournament as the top seed after going 9-1 in the league. Pamlico (13-12) went 8-2 to finish second.
Charles Matheka led East with a game-high 19 points. He scored six apiece in the first and fourth quarters and went 8-for-12 from the foul line.
Matheka was fouled hard going to the basket in the waning seconds of the game, leading to tempers rising before emotions quickly settled.
Matheka, and Shamel Baker with 11 points, were named to the all-tournament team.
Jacob Nelson, who set a new career high with 22 points in the semifinal, scored 13 and earned the tournament MVP honor.
“Charles, Shamel, they had quick guys on them, playing tight defense,” Griffee said. “Jacob, even though he didn’t score like he did the other night, he scored enough and gave us a presence down low. He passed it well, handled it for us and allowed others to get open. I’m proud of Jacob for being the MVP. He had a really good tournament. He stepped up. We’ll miss him next year.”
East led by five after the first quarter and by 10 at the half. Pamlico outscored the home team 33-32 in the second half.
The score stood 29-19 with 6:51 to go in the third quarter when the visitors went on a 12-4 run over the next five minutes. The Hurricanes pulled to within 33-31 at the 2:44 mark after five points from Braylen Ollison, four from Koby Lane and three from Tariq Barber.
Lane scored a team-high 17 points, with 10 of those coming in the fourth quarter. Ollison followed with 13, including seven in the third.
Baker stopped the run with a three-pointer, and Brody Nelson followed with another three to buy their team breathing room at 39-31 with 56 seconds remaining in the period.
“That was a huge three by Brody,” Griffee said. “That is what I love about coaching, seeing the progression of kids. He wouldn’t have taken that shot at the beginning of the year, but we have confidence in him, and he knocked it down.”
The Mariners’ defensive pressure in the second half proved a difference maker.
“I wanted to change their mindset,” Griffee said. “You’re not going to create a lot of turnovers versus Pamlico, but I wanted to slow them down. They play fast, and I wanted them to think, and I really wanted the clock to run and hopefully burn 20-30 seconds on each possession.”
East received big rebound putbacks off free throws from Jayedon Watson and Sean Walker late in the fourth to take a 54-39 lead during an 8-0 run.
“It wasn’t who wanted it the most,” Griffee said. “Both teams wanted it. Both teams played hard. Both teams played solid. We just got more rebounds, and we got lucky with the ball bouncing our way.”
Watson scored eight points. He now has 28 points in his last four games after scoring 22 on the season heading into this recent stretch.
The Hurricanes rallied with a 9-2 run to make it a 56-48 game with 37 seconds left but could get no closer.
The Mariners went 10-for-17 from the foul line while Pamlico shot 9-for-16.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Pamlico................................. 8 9 16 17 - 50
East Carteret...................... 13 14 12 20 - 59
PAMLICO (51) – Lane 17, Ollison 13, Barber 7, King 6, Shields 3, Harper 3, Jones 1.
EAST CARTERET (59) – Matheka 19, J. Nelson 13, Baker 11, Watson 8, B. Nelson 3, Taylor 3, Walker 2.
