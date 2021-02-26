BEAUFORT — The Mariners used a chip on their shoulder to push them into the third round of the 1A girls basketball playoffs. East Carteret overcame the odds again Thursday night to defeat Riverside-Martin 43-32.
“They feel disrespected, they feel like no one takes them seriously, and they are ready to go,” East coach Keith Bernauer said. “It’s MaxPreps, other teams saying we’re not good, that we play in a weak conference. Word gets around. We are a good basketball team, and we’ve proved it two games in a row.”
East was the higher seed in each of the first two rounds of the postseason that has been cut in half from 64 teams to 32 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Predetermined brackets determined the seeding based on conference finish and not MaxPreps rankings and winning percentage.
The fifth-seed Mariners (8-6) entered the playoffs at No. 40 in the MaxPreps 1A rankings. They beat 12th seed and No. 22-ranked Edenton Holmes (8-6) by a 45-37 score before getting by 13th seed and No. 26-ranked Riverside (7-5).
“I can’t say enough about our team,” Bernauer said. “When they want to play basketball, I don’t see us getting beat … for a long time. They are focused, they are energized, they are pumped up. I’m proud of them.”
East hosted a playoff game for the third consecutive round at 6 p.m. Saturday when it faced off with No. 9 seed Northside-Pinetown (10-4). The Panthers are No. 29 in the MaxPreps 1A rankings. See results of that game in the Wednesday edition.
The school will allow 250 fans after Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement on Wednesday that he is easing capacity restrictions at both indoor and outdoor events.
“Hopefully we get to pack this gym a little bit, get a few hundred people in here,” Bernauer said.
If the trend continues, those fans will see a good one.
East trailed 34-31 with 5:56 to go against Holmes before finishing on a 14-3 run. Against Riverside, the Beaufort squad led 37-32 with 2:34 remaining and held on by ending the contest on a 6-0 run.
Kenliana Dixon scored on a Tanzania Locklear assist with 59 seconds to go, Kendalyn Dixon followed by connecting on two free throws with 48 ticks left, and Hailey Grady capped the scoring with a layup with 28 seconds on the clock.
Despite the strong finish on the scoreboard, the Mariners struggled some down the stretch, turning the ball over a handful of times and shooting 4-of-10 from the foul line in the fourth period.
“We’re learning to play with the lead,” Bernauer said. “It’s hard to go wide open for the entire game and try and slow down. They are fighting through the battles when we are having lulls and not doing things right.”
As they have throughout the season, the freshman duo of Locklear and Kenliana Dixon led the way offensively with Locklear going for a game-high 21 points, scoring six apiece in the first, third and fourth quarters and putting up three in the second. Dixon scored seven of her 12 points in the fourth.
“They scored when we needed buckets,” Bernauer said.
Three-pointers proved big with Dixon hitting a trey to start the fourth after Riverside took its first lead of the game at 26-25. Locklear’s first nine points came on three-pointers, and she finished with four from beyond the arc.
Bernauer credited the defense, however, and the quarterback of that side of the ball, Kendalyn Dixon, for the team’s playoff run.
“It doesn’t show in the stats, but Kendalyn is our true leader on that side,” he said. “She’s running the show. Without her, we are not that good on defense. Our defense is just on point right now, we’re throwing different looks, being aggressive, not allowing teams to penetrate.”
Dixon was limping noticeably after the game after injuring her ankle.
Center Ellie Fulcher also supplied tough defense and rebounding in the paint.
The Knights came into the game having scored at least 54 points in six straight games.
“We didn’t hustle tonight,” Riverside coach Erica Lightfoot said. “I didn’t like our attitude. We looked different. We could have penetrated, got shots up, but we passed it around. Girls wouldn’t shoot. We had a lack of urgency.”
Lightfoot was hard-pressed to come up with answers for her team’s performance but wondered if travel factored in. The Knights visited Cape Hatteras in the first round Tuesday and then hit the road from Williamston to Beaufort for the second round.
“That’s tough, long rides back-to-back,” she said. “We’ve seen a lot of water. We had a relaxed practice last night because I was worried about tired legs. We didn’t have that intensity tonight, so I think that was part of it.”
East held the duo of Keshiya Rhodes (12) and Janeja Perry (4) to 16 points. The pair combined to average 33 points this season with Rhodes going for 18.3 and Perry putting up 14.7.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Riverside................................ 4 7 14 7 - 32
East Carteret.......................... 8 10 8 17 - 43
RIVERSIDE (32) – Rhodes 12, Brown 7, Myrick 7, Perry 4, Mobley 2.
EAST CARTERET (43) – Locklear 21, Kenl. Dixon 12, Fulcher 4, Kend. Dixon 2, Guthrie 2, Grady 2.
