FARMVILLE — The Croatan volleyball team lost a rare set on Thursday, but it wasn’t enough to knock it out of the 2A state playoffs.
The Cougars (12-0), who hadn’t lost a set in an undefeated run to the second round, defeated No. 2-seeded Farmville Central 3-1 on the road. The 25-12, 18-25,25-18, 25-23 win by the No. 10 team followed a 3-1 victory over No. 7 St. Pauls in the first round on Tuesday.
The postseason this year was cut in half due to COVID-19 schedule restrictions, forcing Croatan to battle through the postseason on the road. Only the top eight teams in each region started at home.
Statistical standouts in the game were Olivia O’Kane, 15 kills, a solo block, three assists; Shelby Waltrip, 36 assists, 27 digs, four kills, three blocks; and Devon Statham, 10 kills and seven digs.
M.J. Klaumann added had eight kills and two block assists, while Cammie Davis tallied 23 digs and three assists.
The Cougars hit the road again on Saturday to face No. 3 North Lenoir (12-0), but this issue was published before results were available.
The winner of that game will face either No. 4 Carrboro (12-0) or No. 9 McMichael (15-1) in the east regional round on Tuesday.
