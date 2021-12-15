MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins wasted no time in announcing their next coach, welcoming back Sam Carel to the helm for the 2022 season.
Carel was the organization’s head coach in 2014, leading the Fish to a 19-31 record.
He takes over for four-year coach Jesse Lancaster, who helped the Marlins win two CPL championships between 2017-2021.
“Our organization is proud to welcome Sam back to Morehead City,” owner Buddy Bengel said. “He has always been part of our Marlins family. When the opportunity to lead the Marlins came available, we knew Sam was the right guy. His experience in leading championship programs will be exactly what is needed to continue our winning culture here in Morehead City.”
Previously, Carel was the head baseball coach for NCAA Division II Northwestern Oklahoma State University from 2014-2017. During his tenure there, the team established a new single season record for wins in the Great American Conference.
Prior to coaching at Northwestern Oklahoma State, Carel was the head coach at Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Mo., from 2006-2014. While at Jefferson, the baseball team made two appearances at the NJCAA Division I JUCO World Series. Additionally, 15 of Carel’s players at Jefferson were selected in the Major League Baseball draft.
Carel also served as an assistant coach at Missouri State University, located in Springfield, Mo., where his team qualified for the Division 1 College World Series in Omaha.
He is currently the head coach at St. Mary’s High School in St. Louis.
“To say that I am thrilled to be back in Morehead City would be a severe understatement,” Carel said. “I look forward to continuing the championship culture that Jesse Lancaster and the Marlins have built. The Marlins and the Morehead City community have always felt like family to me. I simply can’t wait to get back to the Crystal Coast to win another Petitt Cup championship for the fans in Morehead City.”
He added, “I am beyond thankful for the opportunity that Buddy and the entire Marlins organization has provided me to return to Morehead City.”
The Marlins 2022 season begins with opening night on Friday, May 27 against the Wilson Tobs, and runs through July 30 with the Petitt Cup Playoffs scheduled for the first week of August.
For more information on ticket packages, visit www.mhcmarlins.com or call 252.269.9767.
