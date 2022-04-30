NEWPORT — The Croatan boys tennis team’s undefeated season continued Wednesday with a 5-4 win over Northwood in the 3A state dual playoffs.
The Cougars (14-0) advanced to the postseason as the No. 2 seed after winning the 3A Coastal Conference with an 8-0 record. They matched up with No. 15 Northwood (8-5), the second-place team from the 3A Central.
The Cougars went 3-3 in singles against the Chargers and got their edge in doubles with wins at No. 1 and No. 2.
Adam Dweikat at No. 2 singles defeated Matteus Butler 6-1, 6-0, Alex Amato at No. 3 beat Tate Clark 7-5, 7-5 and Eli Simonette at No. 4 defeated Mason Erman 6-3, 6-3.
The last two singles matchups went to a tiebreaker set, with Northwood winning both. Garrett Boucher at No. 5 lost 6-3, 3-6, 10-3, and Lane Hartman at No. 6 fell 5-7, 6-3, 10-5.
Two of the three doubles matches were decided by two points. The only lopsided final score came at No. 1 where Noah Shaul and Dweikat teamed up for an 8-2 win over Jio Sumogod and Butler. For Shaul, it was a grudge win over Sumogod after he lost 6-3, 7-4 at No. 1 singles.
Amato and Simonette partnered up at No. 2 for the game-winning 8-6 defeat of Clark and Erman. The last doubles matchup went the Chargers’ way, with Ty Nickson and Hartman losing 8-6.
The Cougars earned a second-round matchup with No. 7 Carrboro (14-2). The winner of that match will play either No. 11 Rocky Mount (10-2) or No. 14 West Carteret (8-2). Croatan beat West twice in the regular season.
Here are results of the match:
Croatan 5, Northwood 4
Singles
No. 1: Jio Sumogod (N) def. Noah Shaul (C), 6-3, 7-4.
No. 2: Adam Dweikat (C) def. Matteus Butler (N), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3: Alex Amato (C) def. Tate Clark (N), 7-5, 7-5.
No. 4: Eli Simonette (C) def. Mason Erman (N), 6-3, 6-3.
No. 5: Ragul Ramesh (N) def. Garrett Boucher (C), 6-3, 3-6 (10-3).
No. 6: Ben Starling (N) def. Lane Hartman (C), 5-7, 6-3 (10-5).
Doubles
No. 1: Shaul/Dweikat (C) def. Sumogod/Butler (N), 8-2.
No. 2: Amato/Simonette (C) def. Clark/Erman (N), 8-6.
No. 3: Cole Murray/Ramesh (N) def. Ty Nickson/Hartman (C), 8-6.
