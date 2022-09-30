MOREHEAD CITY — There are only two 3A Coastal Conference boys soccer teams with a winning overall record, and West Carteret is one of them.
The Patriots (5-2-1) opened their conference schedule on Tuesday with a home game against Richlands, winning 1-0. Only Croatan (2-0) is also above .500 in the conference but is 3-4-2 overall after a very challenging non-conference slate.
It’s good that West started conference off on the right foot, considering five of its six teams are ranked in the top 21 of the 3A east division by MaxPreps.com. Swansboro is ranked No. 2, Croatan No. 6, Dixon No. 19, West No. 20 and White Oak No. 21.
Richlands dropped to 2-9-2 overall and 0-2 in the conference with the loss to Croatan.
Jordan Johnson slotted the single goal for West off an assist from Aaron Stallings. He leads the Patriots in scoring points this season with five goals and four assists.
The Patriots tied Havelock 4-4 on Sept. 17 in their final nonconference match. Duncan scored twice in the match, plus a goal each from Aaron Stallings and Cason Collins. Daryan Williams, Slate Taber and Johnson each dished an assist.
West will play three straight matches on the road next week, beginning with White Oak (7-4-2 overall) on Monday.
