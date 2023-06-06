CARTERET COUNTY — East Carteret earned half a dozen honors in the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association Region 4.
Antonio Diaz was named the Region 4 Coach of the Year in the 2A division after leading the Mariners to a 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference championship and a trip to the third round of the 2A state playoffs.
East went 15-6-2 overall and 6-0 in league play.
The Beaufort club put together a 12-game winning streak before falling 11-2 to eventual 2A state champion Manteo (25-0-2).
Five Mariners were named to the all-region squad in 2A, including Kenliana Dixon, Sydney Roberson, Tiana Staryeu, Cate Wolf and Emerson Tarr.
Dixon led East with 108 points (40 goals, 28 assists), followed by Roberson with 106 points (42, 22), Staryeu with 64 points (21, 22) and Wolf with 30 points (6, 18).
Tarr led a defense that registered 13 shutouts in 23 games and surrendered only one goal apiece in two other contests.
Roberson, a senior, is the only one not returning to next year’s team.
West put two sophomores on the all-region squad in the 3A division.
Sam Huber led the team with 52 points (20 goals, 12 assists), followed by Sasha Baker with 29 points (13, 3).
The Patriots went 14-6-1 and 8-2 in the 3A Coastal Conference to finish as the runner-up. Their two losses came against league champion Dixon (18-2-3, 9-0-1).
Croatan’s Kaygan Forsythe made the 3A Region 4 team. The senior delivered six goals and two assists for a Croatan squad that put up a 4-16 overall mark and 3-7 record in the 3A Coastal Conference to finish fifth in the six-team league.
