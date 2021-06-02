OCEAN — Croatan hosted the second “Highway 24 Showdown” track and field meet on Saturday, welcoming 3A programs West Carteret, Swansboro and White Oak.
The Cougars won both the boys and girls meets with sizable leads. In the boys meet, Croatan scored 131 points to beat out White Oak (67.5) in second place, West (45.5) in third and Swansboro (39) in fourth.
The Cougars finished with a 149 score in the girls meet, beating out Swansboro (58) in second, West (47) in third and White Oak (15) in fourth.
Croatan
Kenny Lombreglia captured two events for the Cougars, winning the 200-meter dash in 24.06 seconds and the 400-meter dash in 52.69.
Thomas McCabe was the fastest runner in the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 3.03 seconds. James Wallace finished behind him in second with a 2:11.35 clocking.
The 1,600-meter run went to Colten Rodriguez for a time of 4:45. He also won the 3,200-meter run in 10:27. Trey Austin captured the 1-mile run in 5:11, followed closely by teammate Tyrese Cone with a 5:12 clocking.
Oscar Irizarry and Brayden Stephens turned in top times in the 300-meter hurdles, separated by only three-tenths of a second. Irizarry won in 45.47, followed by Stephens at 45.79.
In relay events, the Cougars won the 1,600 meters in 3:37 and placed second in the 3,200 in 8:55.
A.J. Matas and Ben Futral led the field events with a win apiece. Futral captured the pole vault with a height of 11 feet, 7 inches, while Matas won the shot put with a 45-1 push. Matas also placed second in the high jump with a 5-10 measurement.
Will Rouse clocked two second-place finishes, posting a 38-3 push in the shot put and sending the discus to a 122-10 distance.
The Cougars dominated the running portion of the girls meet.
Logan Besemer captured the 100 meters in 13.68, Samia Brimmer won the 200 meters with a time of 27.62, Alyssia Trigleth clocked the top time of 1:01.58 in the 400 meters, Janelle Ketner won the 800 meters in 2:41.29, and Navaya Zales won both the 1,600 meters (5:39) and the 3,200 meters (12:43).
Avah Beikirch clocked second-place finishes in the 1,600 meters (6:22) and the 3,200 (14:10).
Emma Morton was the top competitor in the hurdles, winning the 100-meter event in 17.50 and placing third in the 300 with a 54.40.
The Cougars swept three of the four relay events, winning the 400 meters in 54.08, the 1,600 meters in 4:26 and the 3,200 meters in 10:37.
Ginger Hayden was a one-girl wrecking machine in field events with three wins. She captured the high jump with a 4-10 leap, measured the winning distance of 15-7 in the long jump and won the triple jump in 34-1.
Croatan occupied the entire podium in the shot put. Sarah Melby won with a 36-7 push, Mia Raynor placed second at 35-4, and Cailin Ames was third at 33-5. Melby also won the discus with a 114-9 toss, while Raynor placed second at 95-6.
Emma Morton placed second in the pole vault with a height of 7-6.
West Carteret
The third-place girls team got a win apiece from Ryan Germain and Alyssa Cooley. Germain captured the 1-mile in 6:29 and Cooley cleared 10-3 to win the pole vault.
There were four individual second-place finishes at the meet, including three from Kendyll Preston. She measured 13-9 in the long jump, clocked 28.42 in the 200 meters and posted a time of 13.80 in the 100 meters. Courtney Tyndall placed second in the 400 meters in 1:03.58.
The Patriot girls placed second in the 1,600-meter relay in 4:37 and posted the same finish in the 3,200-meter relay in 10:48.
The boys team was led by two wins from Josh Williams. He captured the triple jump with a 42-6 measurement and cleared 6-6 to win the high jump.
Israel Long captured a win in the discus with a 124-2 toss, and Jamarion Montford won the long jump with a 18-8 leap. Braxton Plisko grabbed a second-place finish in the 400 meters in 53.33.
