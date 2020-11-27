ROCKY POINT — The last four 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference volleyball league titles have come down to Croatan and Dixon, and it looked as if this year would be no different Monday in the first set.
The Bulldogs (2-1) took a commanding 24-19 lead before the Cougars (4-0) fought off four straight set points while scoring seven consecutive points to take a 26-24 win.
The first-set triumph seemed to give Croatan all the momentum as the visitors captured the next two sets with ease at 25-12, 25-8 to take the match in three.
“We took a while to show up, but when we did, it was great,” Croatan coach Lindsey Gurley said. “I blame it on our first away game jitters, and just knowing that Dixon was going to be one of the tougher competitors this season in conference. I was very pleased with the way we got it together and did not settle and did not get complacent.”
The Cougars followed on Tuesday with a three-game sweep of Trask (2-1) to extend their league winning streak to 29 matches, 25 of which have come in straight sets.
Croatan has won the last two conference titles with Dixon taking the runner-up spot each time. The Bulldogs won the previous two league crowns with the Cougars finishing as runner-up.
Devon Statham had seven kills, five digs and four aces against Dixon. Shelby Waltrip went for 10 digs and 11 assists, followed by Cammie Davis with 11 digs and four aces, and Madi Mitchell with three digs and seven assists.
Waltrip produced a strong showing against Trask, going for five kills, five digs, eight assists and two aces. Mitchell had two kills, four assists and four aces, and Statham added four kills and three aces.
The Cougars will play two of their next three matches at home, hosting Richlands on Tuesday and East Carteret on Tuesday, Dec. 8. They will travel to Pender on Friday, Lejeune on Wednesday, Dec. 16 and Southwest Onslow on Thursday, Dec. 17.
