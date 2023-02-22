OCEAN — The Croatan baseball team has “huge holes” to fill after losing last season’s graduating class.
Fifth-year skipper Josh Shaffer knows that, but he’s confident he has the personnel to step up and build on the momentum of a third-round state playoff berth last season.
“We have a very young, but experienced team,” Shaffer said. “We only have one senior (in Holden Hamlin), but we have seven coming back from the varsity lineup last year. I think our strength will be our pitching and our defense.”
The Cougars are coming off a season where they finished 14-10-1 overall and placed second in the 3A Coastal Conference with an 8-2 record.
The program graduated three of its top five hitters from last season, including Sam Hoy who led the team in hits (33), runs (22), RBIs (26) and extra-base hits (17).
Also gone are Matthew McCray and Owen Bellamy, who combined for 46 hits, 39 runs and 23 RBIs, and starting catcher Austin Odom.
The top returners at the plate are Liam McFadden and Weston Thomas. McFadden finished his sophomore season with 30 hits, 19 runs and 16 RBIs. He led the team in baserunning with 12 stolen bases, and his .385 batting average also ranked second on the team.
Thomas, a freshman last season, tallied 27 hits, 12 RBIs and 11 runs and ranked third on the team in stolen bases with seven.
Two other key returners are Chase Byrd and Nathan Michalowicz. Byrd tallied 15 hits, eight runs and nine RBIs as a freshman, while Michalowicz put up 14 hits, 16 runs and four RBIs. Both stole five bases.
Byrd is also a key returner on the mound. He finished 3-1 as a starter with a 4.14 ERA in 23 2/3 innings over eight appearances. He struck out 27 batters and recorded one save.
McFadden is the team’s other major returning pitcher after tossing 28 2/3 innings over 11 appearances last season, finishing with a 4.15 ERA and a 1-3 record as a starter. He tallied 39 strikeouts and two saves.
“I think on the mound, he’s going to throw a lot more innings,” Shaffer said. “We had a lot of arms last year, so we had to use each one sparingly, but now he’ll have more opportunities. He’s a talented player, and he’s worked really hard, put some weight on. I’m excited to see what he does.”
Thomas was also slated to be a major presence on the mound last season before surgery forced him to a designated hitter position.
“He’s still kind of touch and feel throwing-wise,” Shaffer said, “but he’ll continue to be a big hitter for us.”
With less than a week before the start of the regular season, Shaffer already has most starters penciled in. Michalowicz will be at shortstop, McFadden and Byrd will play at either third base or right field when not pitching, Seth Boyette will be at catcher, Matthew Woody at first base, Nathan Griffin at second, Thomas in center field and Hamlin in left.
In total, Shaffer is working with a roster of 22 players, split between 11 apiece on jayvee and varsity squads.
Those are lower numbers than usual, but that suits Shaffer considering he’s shorthanded in the coaching staff department. Past assistants Fred Stewart, Collin Morris and Patrick Ventre all have competing obligations this season.
“I have a lot on my plate,” Shaffer said. “It’s already a lot teaching and coaching, but thankfully we have some great kids who are helping me out.”
The Cougars will enter their second season as a 3A program with hopes of winning the Coastal Conference. West Carteret won it last year with a 10-0 record.
“Winning the conference is always the goal,” Shaffer said. “West lost a lot, but they’re always good. We know they’ll be ready to play us.”
Croatan’s nonconference schedule offers plenty of challenges. Of the seven opponents, four finished last season with winning records. The best of the bunch is South Brunswick (25-5), which finished last season as state champion runner-up and knocked Croatan out of the state playoffs in the third round.
The nonconference slate also includes Hoggard (18-6), First Flight (17-8) and Ashley (14-9).
“We tried to put some tough opponents on the schedule,” Shaffer said. “We’re OK putting some miles on the bus and playing tough competition. We did that last year, and it helped prepare us for the playoffs.”
The Cougars will start their regular season schedule on Monday at Ashley. They will play at Hoggard on Tuesday and then open at home on Friday, March 3 against Ashley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.