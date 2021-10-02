PINEY GREEN — It’s safe to say the Croatan boys soccer team has found its stride on the pitch.
After the 5-0 shutout of White Oak on the road Thursday, the Cougars have gone seven straight games without a loss since starting the season 1-2. The last two wins have come in 3A Coastal Conference play, with Croatan beating Dixon 5-1 on Tuesday.
This week was the first one since the beginning of the season that the Cougars (6-2-1) played twice in a five-day period. That was evident to head coach Paul Slater, who was happy with the win but not totally satisfied with the play he saw on the field.
“I don’t think we played very well,” he said. “For the last three weeks, we’ve only played one game per week. So, the turnaround from the game on Tuesday was an evident problem tonight.”
Perhaps there was some apathy on offense, but senior forward Alex Amato looked fresh with three goals and two assists. The one-man scoring machine capped the win with a penalty kick for his seventh goal of the season.
“He looked good out there. I was happy to see that,” Slater said.
The Cougars led 3-0 at the break and scored two more times in the second half to finalize their largest margin of victory this season. After the match, Slater said he was impressed with White Oak’s effort.
Although the start of the conference schedule has Croatan sporting a 10-1 goal advantage, its new league is decidedly better top-to-bottom than the old 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
“They were very organized, and they worked hard,” Slater said. “It’s definitely a better conference. Tonight, White Oak sat back and played strong defense. They had a high work rate, and they made things difficult for us.”
Croatan got on the scoreboard in the 10th minute with a Garrett Boucher goal off an Amato assist. Danny Metcalf made it a 2-0 game in the 31st minute, and Amato slotted his first goal of the hat trick in the 34th.
The Cougars’ sluggishness in the second half was apparent in the shooting statistics. They had 15 shots in the first half and only 10 in the second. Of those 25 total, 10 were on frame in the first half as opposed to four in the second.
“The reality is, we weren’t mentally focused to move the ball fast enough,” Slater said. “We still could have scored a lot of goals. There were just too many mental mistakes.”
The Cougars dominated possession and earned six corner kicks to just one for White Oak. Both teams were aggressive in the forward third of the field with three offsides calls apiece. Croatan was called for eight fouls and the Vikings seven.
On Tuesday, in the win over Dixon (8-5), Croatan scored three goals in the first half and two in the second. Metcalf scored twice, while Lane Hartman, Jack Melton and Amato slotted one apiece. An assist apiece came from Eli Simonette, Amato and Hartman.
“We played well against them,” Slater said. “We kept the game simple and put away our chances. We did a good job putting shots on-frame. We just have to stay focused when we play them again.”
The Cougars will finally be at home on Tuesday after playing just once in Ocean over the last seven games. They haven’t played at home since Aug. 24 in a 3-2 loss to Laney. The long pauses between games since then have been difficult for the team to gain momentum, but it helped when a handful of players had to go into COVID-19 quarantine protocol.
“We were missing four kids (in the 2-2 tie with) New Bern,” Slater said. “We didn’t get everyone back until the Friday before Havelock (on Sept. 18). In that way, the schedule worked out for us.”
After two games, Croatan is tied atop the Coastal standings with Swansboro at 2-0 apiece. It will host the Pirates on Tuesday.
White Oak, in the midst of a four-game skid, will host Dixon on Tuesday.
Here are results of the match:
Croatan............................................ 3 2 - 5
White Oak........................................ 0 0 - 0
Croatan White Oak
25 Shots 4
6 Corner Kicks 1
3 Saves 13
8 Fouls 7
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Yellow/Red Cards 0
Scoring Summary
C – Boucher (Amato assist), 10th minute.
C – Metcalf (Amato assist), 31st minute.
C – Amato (Matas assist), 34th minute.
C – Amato (Simonette assist), 49th minute.
C – Amato (Penalty kick), 67th minute.
