VANCEBORO — East Carteret earned its first wrestling wins of the season Thursday night with a 40-36 triumph over West Craven and a 60-9 victory over North Lenoir.
The Mariners also fell 48-39 to South Lenoir in the quad match and now have a 2-6 record.
East eked out the match against West Craven, holding a 7-6 edge in wins with one match going to a double forfeit.
Five of the victories came by pin, with one each by forfeit and major decision.
The Eagles had four pins and two forfeits.
Three of the Mariners’ pins came in less than a minute.
Daniel White pinned Dominick Oneto in 25 seconds at 220 pounds, Oliver Prygodzinski pinned Tristan Lockwood in 39 seconds at 126, and Hayden Williams pinned Jeremy Williams in 47 seconds at 285.
John Priddy took just a bit longer, going 1:19 to pin Tristian Johnson in the 195-pound match.
Nery Resendiz-Garcia pinned Jordan Jones in 2:27 in the 160-pound bout.
Shane Hatfield cruised to a 14-4 major decision versus Walker Bell at 138.
East took nine of the 12 matches against North Lenoir – there were two double forfeits – with six of those triumphs coming by forfeit. The other three were a result of pins.
Hynes, Priddy and White each earned a pin.
North Lenoir’s three wins came via two pins and one forfeit.
The competitive matchup versus South Lenoir went by quickly with six bouts decided in less than a minute by pin and four other pins coming in less than two minutes.
Of the wrestled matches, the Blue Devils held a slim 7-5 advantage. They won all seven of their matches on the mat by pin and took two by forfeit.
East earned four pins and one decision.
Hatfield put Hayden Zeagler’s shoulders to the mat in 53 seconds in the 138-pound match.
Hynes pinned Dalton Radford in 3:08 at 145, Priddy pinned Pablo Garcia in 1:31 at 195, and White pinned Luke Taylor in 1:46 at 220.
Resendiz-Garcia took a 10-7 decision over Anthony Mejia in the 160-pound match to round out the East wins.
Here are results of the matches:
East Carteret 40, West Craven 36
106 – Jamison Wesley (WC) win by forfeit.
113 – Double forfeit.
120 – Camden Ivester (EC) win by forfeit.
126 – Oliver Prygodzinski (EC) pin Tristan Lockwood (WC), 0:39.
132 – Baylor Dennison (WC) win by forfeit.
138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) maj. dec. Walker Bell (WC), 14-4.
145 – Gerald Johnson (WC) pin Josiah Hynes (EC), 1:33.
152 – Brady Stevenson (WC) pin Victoria Evans (EC), 0:21.
160 – Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC) pin Jordan Jones (WC), 2:27.
170 – Landon Inabnitt (WC) pin Luke Cordier (EC), 0:42.
182 – Nicola Oneto (WC) pin Chase Wagoner (EC), 0:09.
195 – John Priddy (EC) pin Tristian Johnson (WC), 1:19.
220 – Daniel White (EC) pin Dominick Oneto (WC), 0:25.
285 – Hayden Williams (EC) pin Jeremy Williams (WC), 0:47.
------------------
South Lenoir 48, East Carteret 39
106 – Brady Sexton (SL) pin Sawyer Deal (EC), 0:22.
113 – Jonas Miller (SL) win by forfeit.
120 – Gracie Elliott (SL) pin Camden Ivester (EC), 0:38.
126 – Chris Haro (SL) pin Oliver Prygodzinski (EC), 0:36.
132 – Wyatt Reavis (SL) win by forfeit.
138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) pin Hayden Zeagler (SL), 0:53.
145 – Josiah Hynes (EC) pin Dalton Radford (SL), 3:08.
152 – Eli Day (SL) pin Victoria Evans (EC), 0:35.
160 – Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC) dec. Anthony Mejia (SL), 10-7.
170 – Eddie Martinez (SL) pin Luke Cordier (EC), 1:05.
182 – Moctezuma Ayala (SL) pin Chase Wagoner (EC), 1:10.
195 – John Priddy (EC) pin Pablo Garcia (SL), 1:31.
220 – Daniel White (EC) pin Luke Taylor (SL), 1:46.
285 – Hayden Williams (SL) pin Adam Turner (SL), 0:37.
------------------
East Carteret 60, North Lenoir 9
106 – Sawyer Deal (EC) win by forfeit.
113 – Double forfeit.
120 – Timothy Kimberlin (NL) pin Camden Ivester (EC).
126 – Jared Santiago-Lopez (NL) pin Oliver Prygodzinski (EC).
132 – Double forfeit.
138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) win by forfeit.
145 – Josiah Hynes (EC) pin Everett Rouse (NL).
152 – Victoria Evans (EC) win by forfeit.
160 – Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC) win by forfeit.
170 – Luke Cordier (EC) win by forfeit.
182 – Chase Wagoner (EC) win by forfeit.
195 – John Priddy (EC) pin Landon Hayes (NL).
220 – Daniel White (EC) pin Tony Stephens (NL).
285 – Hayden Williams (NL) win by forfeit.
