OCEAN — It has been three weeks since the Croatan boys soccer team has given up a goal.
The Cougars blanked Swansboro 3-0 on the road Thursday to clinch their third straight 3A Coastal Conference championship and prove they own the league unchallenged.
Croatan (10-4-2 overall) has won five straight games without allowing a goal, outscoring opponents a combined 25-0. In total, the team has outpaced the rest of the league 38-3. The win over the Pirates (16-4) extended the Cougars’ conference winning streak to 31 games.
The Coastal is no scrub league either. If the playoffs started tomorrow, five of the six teams would be seeded. Per the N.C. High School Athletic Association RPI rankings, Swansboro is even ranked a spot ahead of No. 5-ranked Croatan.
“In high school sports, there’s going to be ebbs and flows in success,” Croatan coach Paul Slater said. “We’ve had a really good stretch for the last six years, and we’re going to enjoy it while it’s here.”
The Cougars have put up an 86-28-6 (.741) record since 2018. Slater pointed to that continued success, in particular the 2A state championship in spring 2021, as the foundation to creating a culture that breeds talent.
“Our jayvee team is experiencing a culture shock, just like the juniors this season did when they were freshmen,” Slater said. “They came in during the state championship year, coming out every day in practice and getting it handed to them. It made them better and faster.”
The team will look to make another deep playoff run in November after winning a 2A state championship in spring 2021 and reaching the fourth round of the 3A state playoffs last fall.
“We’re peaking at the right time,” Slater said. “It’s a week before playoffs, so hopefully we continue on this trajectory.”
The head coach applauded his team for continuing to grind despite the recent run of dominant success. He pointed to a play near the end of the match, where forward Danny Metcalf continued to apply pressure on a ball that was easily scooped up by the Pirate keeper even with 10 seconds left on the clock and a three-goal lead.
“This team works really hard,” Slater said. “But they also have personalities that work well together. You see Gavin (Beaupre) and Danny, they carry themselves a lot more vocally. And then guys like Lane (Hartman) and Ty (Nickson) work their socks off quietly.”
Neither scored a goal, but Slater credited Hartman and Nickson for their ability to play good balls through the Swansboro defense all night, working to exploit a tight field.
Things didn’t really open up until late in the first half when Beaupre lined up a long shot and slotted it in the top right corner of the net to give his team a 1-0 lead. Four minutes after the break, Jack Melton made it a 2-0 game with a quick goal in front of the net.
In the 60th minute, Metcalf was fouled in the box and slotted the easy penalty kick for the final goal of the night.
The foul on Metcalf was one of many called on the Pirates, leading to a litany of boos and complaints from the crowd that eventually led to the dismissal of a handful of parents.
After the game, Swansboro coach Doug Kidd was upset with the result but credited the Cougars for their recent success. The longtime coach has plenty of experience in that matter with three girls state championships at Swansboro.
“Their program is going great right now,” Kidd said. “They’re playing at a high level and with a lot of confidence. Beaupre and Metcalf were great tonight. They’re a handful.”
The Pirates performed well in the first half, getting three shots on goal from Steven Floyd and another from Jeremiah Rodriguez. Kidd was happy with his team’s ability to keep its shape, an improvement from the 2-1 loss to Croatan on Sept. 27, but the offense’s pattern play was poor as the team struggled against the Cougars’ defensive pressure.
Whatever problems the offense faced compounded after Beaupre’s goal in the 32nd minute.
“I thought we put together a pretty good first half,” Kidd said. “Tactically, we were doing things we wanted to, and we had some opportunities. But we made a mistake that led to their goal. That opened us up, and then they picked us to pieces.”
Croatan was able to absorb a few personnel losses from injury in the loss, as well. Starting keeper James McCargo was out with an ankle injury, pulling last year’s starter Eugene Wilson from his spot on the field into the box. Starting forward Jaden Hilliard was also out with a foot injury, and Cody Tanzar was out sick.
The Cougars will travel to Richlands (4-13-2 overall) on Monday before hosting West Carteret on Wednesday for Senior Night. The state playoffs will be seeded on Friday.
Here are results of the match:
Croatan............................ 1 2 - 3
Swansboro........................ 0 0 - 0
Scoring Summary
C – Beaupre, 32nd minute.
C – Melton, 44th minute.
C – Metcalf (Penalty kick), 60th minute.
