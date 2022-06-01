CLINTON — A 3-1 road loss to Clinton ended the East Carteret girls soccer team’s state playoff run on Tuesday, but the program made a resounding statement nonetheless.
The Beaufort school wasn’t supposed to adjust so quickly to the 2A level after realignment last summer, but it did. No one expected it to reach the east regional final in a bracket loaded with perennial powerhouses, but it did.
The No. 10-seeded Mariners (10-4-2 overall) won nine straight games before facing off against the No. 1 Dark Horses (25-2), including four straight on the road, making a name for themselves in a way the program hasn’t since 2014 when it reached the 1A state championship game.
At the end of the match, head coach Antonio Diaz expressed how proud he was of his team.
“We came here today knowing it was going to be a tough, hot game, and we competed tremendously,” he said. “On paper, we probably shouldn’t be here. But we showed everyone that we belong here. We went toe-to-toe with a great team, and it came down to the end.”
East faced a 2-0 deficit in the second half before Sydney Roberson slotted a free-kick goal at the 69th minute to cut the lead to one. Both teams kicked it into high gear ,and Clinton secured the safety goal with three seconds left on the clock.
“I couldn’t ask for much more from our girls,” Diaz said. “We could have finished plays a little better and maybe surprised them, but it came down to a final game at their place and (Clinton) is a very strong team. I’m very grateful of the fans who came out and supported us.”
Clinton will go on to face Wheatmore (24-0), the No. 2 seed from the western region, in the 2A state title game. It is the first state championship appearance from the school’s girls soccer program.
“We’ve played better, but we did enough,” Clinton head coach Jeff Smith said. “I’m really thrilled for our seniors, who have been in this game twice and had their hearts broken.”
The Dark Horses reached the 2A east regional final in 2021 and 2019, losing both times to Carrboro. Carrboro was realigned to the 3A level in the offseason.
When the Mariners got off the bus on Tuesday, they were greeted by a blazing hot environment after their fifth straight 100-plus mile road trip. They got off to an aggressive start, ripping off three shots at the Clinton net before the home team took one.
East worked from the outside in, funneling passes to the wing with Tiana Staryeu and Brynnleigh Thompson looking to make crosses in the box. The visitors had two good shots on goal, one from Roberson that barely cleared the crossbar and a Staryeu shot that Clinton keeper Larkin Best almost flubbed on the deflection.
Ava Williford put the Dark Horses up 1-0 with a goal off a Ta’shawnna Green corner kick in the 17th minute, and 13 minutes after halftime, Ally Sutter scored to give her team a 2-0 lead.
The Mariners looked flat offensively until Roberson took a deep rip off a free kick. Her shot from nearly 40 yards away tipped under the crossbar away from the keeper’s reach.
“It was an amazing goal,” Diaz said. “We know that she has the range, and she almost had another long shot in the first half.”
Kenzy Yang slotted the third goal for Clinton off a pass from Green in the 80th minute.
Defensively, Meredith Brooks and Kendalyn Dixon anchored the back line for East in front of keeper Samantha Lewis with help from Emerson Tarr and Samantha Mason. Clinton came into the match averaging six goals per playoff game, so Smith was impressed with the East unit.
“Their back line was really good tonight. That’s their strength,” he said. “They made things difficult on us.”
The back line is where the Mariners will need the most help next season when they return as a favorite in the 2A. Brooks, Dixon, Lewis and Mason are part of a group of seven seniors who are set to graduate. The other three are Caroline Harrison, Charlotte Bickley and Adrianna Seder. Seder also started on Tuesday but left the game in the first minute with a leg injury.
“Were going to miss those seniors next year,” Diaz said, “not just because of their talent, but because of their personalities and their commitment to soccer. Those seven seniors have the most wins of any class in program history, 38 wins in three years because we only played one in 2020.”
Here are results of the match:
East Carteret............. 0 1 - 1
Clinton....................... 1 2 - 3
East Carteret Clinton
7 Shots 12
3 Corner Kicks 7
9 Saves 6
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Yellow/Red Cards 0
Scoring Summary
C – Williford (Green assist), 17th minute.
C – Ally Sutter, 53rd minute.
EC – Roberson, 69th minute.
C – Yang (Green assist), 80th minute.
