OCEAN — Make no mistake, sooner or later, lacrosse was coming to Carteret County.
But if not for the efforts of George Benson and Jon Bradly, it wouldn’t have arrived when it did, and state championships wouldn’t now be a reality at Croatan.
The girls team just celebrated a 1A/2A/3A state title, and the boys have set their sights on one in the next few years.
“Who would have thought it would have turned into what it has turned into?” Joe Poletti said.
Poletti was part of a fateful day in the history of county lacrosse.
From 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2013, Benson and Bradley were scheduled to give a presentation regarding the formation of boys lacrosse at Croatan.
Unbeknownst to them, Poletti, then the principal, and David Perry, then the athletic director, walked into the meeting sure they were going to say “no.”
“At the time, we looked at our field space and the cost to start another sport – we had added swimming not too long before that – and we didn’t think it was going to work, but we were willing to listen to them,” Perry said. “When we went in the meeting, we didn’t think it was going to happen, but they changed our mind. We walked out and both had the same feeling. They were so well-organized and so far ahead of the game, it seemed like a no-brainer. They gave a great pitch.”
Perry said the problem of starting a boys lacrosse team at the school seemed insurmountable at the time.
There were no fields to practice on and no money to support the program. He had already checked the price of helmets and was surprised to learn they cost nearly as much as football helmets (about $250).
There were also some worries about boys lacrosse siphoning talent from the baseball and track and field teams during the spring season.
“I just didn’t know how we were going to fund it,” Perry said. “I’m sure we would have figured it out, but at the time it seemed pretty daunting. We definitely didn’t have space at the high school. That was the issue. Where are we going to put them? We thought ‘we don’t even have enough room now.’ We probably would have told them it was something we would work on in the future, that we would need a year or so to see how we could manage it.”
Benson and Bradley, then lieutenant colonels in the U.S. Marine Corps, each with about 20 years of service, came into the meeting prepared with military precision.
They supplied a 30-page PowerPoint presentation that covered the feeder program, growth of the sport, proposed timeline of the team over the next three years, equipment, facilities, fields, insurance, coaches and sponsors.
“They meant business,” Poletti said. We went in, we were thinking ‘lacrosse, right, sure.’ We didn’t really get it. It was as new to us as anything. We were open to it after we went in. We just couldn’t say ‘no’ in good faith. They were so polished in their presentation. They were military, and they had everything organized. All their I’s were dotted and their T’s were crossed. We were pretty much blown away by their presentation and thought ‘sure, why not.’
Benson and Bradley had already approached neighboring Bogue Sound Elementary School about using their athletic field to practice on. And they were determined to do their own fundraising, meaning Croatan wouldn’t have to supply any money.
They proved self-sufficient from the start.
“We wouldn’t draw from the boosters,” Benson said. “We would do everything on our own.”
The beginning of the Croatan lacrosse program goes back even further.
It ultimately started as so many athletic programs do: parents wanted to give their kids an opportunity to play.
When Bradley moved to the area in 2011, there was no lacrosse for his oldest son, Nathan, to play. Instead, Nathan played baseball in his first year in the county.
The Onslow Youth Lacrosse Association (OYLA) was the closest league.
In the fall of 2012, Bradley started the Carteret Youth Lacrosse Association (CYLA) Tomahawks. The first season took place in the spring of 2013.
“I got deployed to Africa, and decided when I get back, if I can’t bring Nathan to lacrosse in Onslow, I’ll just bring lacrosse to Nathan,” he said.
Bradley was coaching in the Carteret Onslow Youth Football League (COYFL). He told his young players on the fall football team that they were going to play lacrosse for him in the spring.
“They all looked at me and said ‘what’s lacrosse?’” he said. “I told them it was like football, but you get to carry a stick and hit people, and they were like ‘ok.’ That was the plan, and it just blew up.”
An effort to give his son a lacrosse team to play on quickly developed into five teams in the first year (three boys, two girls) and six teams in the second year (four boys, two girls). After two CYLA seasons, there were more than 100 kids playing lacrosse in the county at the youth level.
“I was not expecting that at all, not at all,” Bradley said. “I never thought it would go like that. I only wanted to start one team. My whole goal was to make it so my son could play lacrosse.”
Benson coached the CYLA team of eighth-graders that included his son, Andy, and Nathan in 2014. He moved along with them to Croatan the following year and has been the coach at the high school ever since.
The first Croatan team was more than 75% underclassmen with 14 freshmen and eight sophomores making up the 29 on the roster.
It was easy to see the youth of the first-year team.
In the fourth game of the season, the Cougars played a Jacksonville squad in its fourth year. The Cardinals had gone to the fourth round of the playoffs in the previous season and went 13-3 in 2015.
“Our kids were standing in the lineup before the game and had their backs to me, and the Jacksonville kids were behind them and facing me, and I could see the faces of every Jacksonville player,” Benson said. “They were all a head taller than our kids, and I leaned over to (assistant coach) Joe Smith and told him we could be arrested for what is about to happen. I said, ‘I don’t think we’ve done the right thing here.’”
Smith was the first assistant coach for the team. His son, Ryan, was in the same class as Nathan and Andy.
Croatan went 4-11 that season.
The next two years saw the team go 11-7 with a state playoff win each season.
The squad went 9-5 in 2018 when the first class of freshmen became seniors and then saw a two-year dip. The Cougars went 4-6 in 2019 and 5-6 in 2021 – the 2020 season ended after just three games due to the coronavirus pandemic.
And now a new, talented class has arrived with a large group of freshmen going 11-4 with a trip to the fourth round of the postseason in 2022 and then putting up a 9-5 record this season with a visit to the third round where it lost by one goal to eventual state runner-up Northwood.
“It got a little lean during COVID,” Benson said. “We had two subs on the sidelines some games. It’s really tough to sustaining a program. People underestimate how hard it is to go through that. It’s hard to get your butt kicked and come back with enthusiasm to play the next game. But CYLA provides us with a lot of talent, and we have it now. And the parent support right now, good night. I joke that the parents have created a second job for me because they have so many ideas. It’s a great problem to have. It makes the program special.”
Parents have been key from the start.
In addition to Benson and Bradley, Amy Quinto was at the meeting with Poletti and Perry. She served as the board secretary of the CYLA. Her son, Nick, was a sophomore on the first Croatan team.
“She was great at connecting with all the moms and was wicked smart,” Bradley said. “She was able to make connections and got us money from the Cherry Point Officers’ Spouses Club. She was a member of that club and got us our first three grants, $2,000, $1,500, $1,000. She was a vital part of our team.”
Bradley and Scott Ard, a cardiologist in the county, made the same pitch then West Carteret Athletic Director Craig McClanahan following the go-head from Croatan.
“We walked in, he was sitting back, with his feet kicked up, and I remember him saying he didn’t know anything about lacrosse and said, ‘I don’t care what you do, if you want to start lacrosse, fine, just stay off my football field,” Bradley said. “And we were like ‘ok,’ we can do that.’”
West started the same season but hasn’t enjoyed similar success as Croatan. The Patriots don’t have a feeder system like the CYLA, which is located at Western Park in Cedar Point, and has known coaching turnover. When Zachery Almand took the helm in 2019, he was the program’s fourth coach in five seasons.
A few years after lacrosse started at Croatan, Jessie Burt, a coach with CYLA, took the girls from the organization, with Bradley’s blessing, and started the all-girls Bogue Elite, which has been a feeder program for a Cougars girls program that just took a 10-7 victory over Bishop McGuinness in the first-ever 1A/2A/3A state championship game.
“Girls lacrosse is the same sport, but it is also very different,” Bradley said. “Jessie is great. She was perfect for that.”
Nick Moore, the coach of the Croatan girls team, which started in 2020, used to be an assistant for the boys.
CYLA continues to thrive. It has 8-and-under, 10-and-under, 12-and-under and 14-and-under boys teams with at least 100 kids in the program every season.
Bradley said there are two special groups on the way to Croatan, the 2028 and 2029 graduating classes.
“Croatan hasn’t peaked,” he said. “Those classes have been playing since they could walk and have been playing on a national team, club team and rec team. They play year-round and are getting a ton of experience. They will be ready for high school lacrosse on day one.”
And to think it all started at a meeting on a mid-December morning nearly 10 years ago with the odds stacked against it.
“I think it would have happened eventually, but they definitely helped speed up the process,” Perry said. “They handled the logistics pretty well. Them coming in so well prepared and with such a good proposal, it got lacrosse off the ground considerably quicker.”
Benson said he remembers the day sitting in the room giving the presentation, creating an atmosphere where it was impossible for Poletti and Perry to give the idea a thumbs down. He believes the former Croatan administrators also deserve their due.
“I give all the credit in the world to Joe and David,” he said. “It was definitely a gamble. They took a chance. I think with time there would have been a groundswell for it, but to do it at that point, it was still very much an unknown. Even for us, we didn’t know what was going to happen. At some point, you have to start the clock, and Joe and David started the clock. I think at the end of the day, really what we did was create another opportunity for kids.”
