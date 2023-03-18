OCEAN — Croatan collected three major awards from the 3A Coastal Conference this winter with boys indoor track and field responsible for two of those.
Tyrese Cone was named Track Athlete of the Year while Andy Bulfer earned Coach of the Year.
Madison Bowen took the girls Swimmer of the Year.
Cone earned two wins at the Coastal Conference championship meet, proving victorious in the 1,600 meters (2 minutes, 37 seconds) and the 3,200 meters (4:35.)
Bulfer led the Croatan boys to their fifth consecutive league title.
The Cougars not only won their fifth league championship in a row on the boys side, but did so in commanding fashion with 179 points to West Carteret’s 101.
Bowen brought home four gold medals from the girls conference championship swim meet.
She teamed up with Sophia Monica, Falon McCabe and Mackenzie Sampson in the 200-yard medley relay to win in 2:06.40. Bowen, McCabe and Sampson joined Josie Klaumann in the 200-yard freestyle to take the relay in 1:52.38.
Bowen captured the 200-yard medley in 2:19.08 and the 500-yard freestyle in 5:29.93.
She helped the girls win their fourth league title in a row as the Cougars posted 163 points to outswim Swansboro with 138.
Croatan also earned all-conference selections in girls basketball: Ginger Hayden, Neely McMannen, Kate Wilson; boys basketball: Trey Jones, Luke Green; wrestling: Davis Foxworth (106 pounds), Riley Ingels (170), A.J. Pile (195); girls swimming: Falon McCabe, Sophia Monica, Mackenzie Sampson, Madison Bowen (200-meter medley relay), Josie Klaumann, Falon McCabe, Sophia Monica, Madison Bowen (200 freestyle relay), Madison Bowen (200 individual medley), Madison Bowen (500 freestyle), Falon McCabe (200 freestyle), Falon McCabe (100 freestyle), Sophia Monica (50 freestyle), Sophia Monica (100 breaststroke), Mackenzie Sampson (100 butterfly), Emma Kimzey (100 backstroke); boys swimming: Rylan Feimster, Paul Padgett, Matej Roth, Ryan Simcic (200 freestyle relay), Rylan Feimster, Jason Michalowicz, Paul Padgett, Nathan Michalowicz (400 freestyle relay), Aiden Pesko (200 freestyle), Gavin Pesko (200 individual medley), Ryan Simcic (50 freestyle), Paul Padgett (100 butterfly), Ryan Simcic (100 freestyle), Aiden Pesko (500 freestyle), Nathan Michalowicz (100 backstroke); girls indoor track and field: Lexi Tripp (55 meters), Tessa McFarland (500 meters), Audrey Kirkwood (1,000 meters), Cailin Ames (shot put), Ginger Hayden (triple jump), Jadyn Melby (pole vault); boys indoor track and field: Matthew Quispe (500 meters), Luke Nicolajsen (500 meters), Cooper Stephens (55-meter hurdles), Noah Guerrero (1,000 meters), James Wallace (1,000 meters), Tyrese Cone (1,600 meters), Tyrese Cone (3,200 meters), Matthew Finizio (shot put), James Wallace, Trey Austin, Luke Nicolajsen, Matthew Quispe (3,200-meter relay), Brayden Stephens, Cooper Stephens, Matthew Quispe, Luke Nicolajsen (1,600-meter relay), Brayden Stephens, Cooper Stephens, Justin Wax, Hunter Poole (800-meter relay).
